Reaction to Tennessee as a No. 3 seed playing Longwood in NCAA Tournament

The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was announced on Selection Sunday.

Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.

The first and second round games for Tennessee will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The winner of the Tennessee-Longwood game will play the winner of the Colorado State-Michigan matchup.

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament as SEC Tournament champions. The Vols defeated Texas A&M, 65-50, Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Following the announcement of Tennessee playing Longwood in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction. Social media reaction is listed below.

Tennessee basketball

Dick Vitale

Come on how in the world is @Vol_Hoops a 3 seed? they deserve & earned a spot on the 2nd line having won 12 of 13 in the toughest conf. @SEC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 13, 2022

South region

Legends Cigar Company

Story continues

Longwood basketball

💧💧💧 out for Selection Sunday Shoutout to Jordan G. and the Adidas for all you do for our program!! #ThreeStripeLife #OnTheRise pic.twitter.com/1jWDMmTFCK — Longwood Men's Basketball (@LongwoodMBB) March 13, 2022

SEC

Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers

Oh the students wanted Duke so bad… pic.twitter.com/HijtQgsgXY — Longwood Lancers (@LongwoodLancers) March 13, 2022

Longwood basketball

Bet that — Longwood Lancers (@LongwoodLancers) March 13, 2022

USA TODAY Sports

The first two regions in the men's NCAA tournament have been revealed, with Gonzaga the No. 1 overall seed in this year's bracket and Arizona the top team in the South. Duke and Villanova are No. 2 seeds, while Texas Tech and Tennessee are No. 3 seeds. https://t.co/Vo5upTse0u pic.twitter.com/VmJzRSRZgm — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 13, 2022

Vol Network

Vol Network

Farewell, Tampa. And we thank you. pic.twitter.com/vFAmUXX3jy — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 13, 2022

Tennessee basketball

Indianapolis bound to face the Big South champs. Ticket info ⤵️https://t.co/Im2IBpYKEX — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 13, 2022

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket

Here’s the full 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket! Did the committee get it right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IPWMmA7FWG — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2022

Joe Lunardi

Joe Lunardi says he absolutely knew it would shake out Tennessee being a No. 3 seed. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) March 13, 2022

1

1