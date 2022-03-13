Breaking news:

Tom Brady unretires, will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in NFL

Reaction to Tennessee as a No. 3 seed playing Longwood in NCAA Tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Longwood Lancers
    Longwood Lancers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was announced on Selection Sunday.

Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.

The first and second round games for Tennessee will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The winner of the Tennessee-Longwood game will play the winner of the Colorado State-Michigan matchup.

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament as SEC Tournament champions. The Vols defeated Texas A&M, 65-50, Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Following the announcement of Tennessee playing Longwood in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction. Social media reaction is listed below.

Tennessee basketball

Dick Vitale

South region

Legends Cigar Company

Longwood basketball

SEC

Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers

Longwood basketball

USA TODAY Sports

Vol Network

Vol Network

Tennessee basketball

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket

Joe Lunardi

1

1

Recommended Stories