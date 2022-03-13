Reaction to Tennessee as a No. 3 seed playing Longwood in NCAA Tournament
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Longwood LancersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was announced on Selection Sunday.
Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.
The first and second round games for Tennessee will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The winner of the Tennessee-Longwood game will play the winner of the Colorado State-Michigan matchup.
Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament as SEC Tournament champions. The Vols defeated Texas A&M, 65-50, Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Following the announcement of Tennessee playing Longwood in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction. Social media reaction is listed below.
Tennessee basketball
Our #MarchMadness matchup
See y’all in Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/AM7mrt6mQo
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 13, 2022
Dick Vitale
Come on how in the world is @Vol_Hoops a 3 seed? they deserve & earned a spot on the 2nd line having won 12 of 13 in the toughest conf. @SEC
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 13, 2022
South region
The South Region!#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/itj3KRio7Z
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 13, 2022
Legends Cigar Company
THIS just happened, #VolNation!!! @JayBilas just made an argument for @Vol_Hoops to get the 4th #1 seed!!! Not #2 seed…#1 seed!!!
The @NCAA committee can go suck egg.#VolsMakingWaves #WeWillWinAnyway pic.twitter.com/KdkDY5WfqF
— Legends Cigar Company (@LegendsCigarCo) March 13, 2022
Longwood basketball
💧💧💧 out for Selection Sunday
Shoutout to Jordan G. and the Adidas for all you do for our program!! #ThreeStripeLife #OnTheRise pic.twitter.com/1jWDMmTFCK
— Longwood Men's Basketball (@LongwoodMBB) March 13, 2022
SEC
𝐈𝐍.
3️⃣ @Vol_Hoops#SECMBB x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2QyH2jWYef
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 13, 2022
Longwood Lancers
THE MOMENT! pic.twitter.com/r3QK6IxYUK
— Longwood Lancers (@LongwoodLancers) March 13, 2022
Longwood Lancers
Oh the students wanted Duke so bad… pic.twitter.com/HijtQgsgXY
— Longwood Lancers (@LongwoodLancers) March 13, 2022
Longwood basketball
Bet that
— Longwood Lancers (@LongwoodLancers) March 13, 2022
USA TODAY Sports
The first two regions in the men's NCAA tournament have been revealed, with Gonzaga the No. 1 overall seed in this year's bracket and Arizona the top team in the South.
Duke and Villanova are No. 2 seeds, while Texas Tech and Tennessee are No. 3 seeds. https://t.co/Vo5upTse0u pic.twitter.com/VmJzRSRZgm
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 13, 2022
Vol Network
Stations, standby. https://t.co/67v0JsTRiK
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 13, 2022
Vol Network
Farewell, Tampa. And we thank you. pic.twitter.com/vFAmUXX3jy
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 13, 2022
Tennessee basketball
Indianapolis bound to face the Big South champs.
Ticket info ⤵️https://t.co/Im2IBpYKEX
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 13, 2022
2022 NCAA Tournament bracket
Here’s the full 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket!
Did the committee get it right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IPWMmA7FWG
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2022
Joe Lunardi
Joe Lunardi says he absolutely knew it would shake out Tennessee being a No. 3 seed.
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) March 13, 2022
1
1