Reaction and Stats: Warriors hold on late for first win of preseason vs. Nuggets, 107-105

For the first time in nine months, the Golden State Warriors made their highly-anticipated return to Chase Center in San Francisco for the opening game of the preseason against the Denver Nuggets.

With Golden State’s return to the court, Stephen Curry reclaimed his starting spot at the point guard position. Although James Wiseman and Draymond Green missed the game, new additions Kelly Oubre Jr., Kent Bazemore and Nico Mannion made their debuts in the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors started the game strong, outscoring the Nuggets by eight points in the first quarter. In his return to the Warriors, Bazemore tallied 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field with three boards in the first half.

Despite a steady first-half performance, the Nuggets clawed back into the game late. A trio of triples in the fourth quarter from Mychal Mulder helped seal the Warriors’ tight victory, 107-105.

Kent Bazemore

Bazemore's play off the bench in the first half helped fuel Golden State's first-half lead with a steady 4-of-5 shooting from the field in the opening 24 minutes. The veteran wing added three points in the second half for the Warriors. The 31-year-old led the Warriors in playing time off the bench with 18 minutes against the Nuggets. The Warriors desperately need a player who can provide scoring and energy off the bench in the backcourt behind Curry and Oubre Jr. If Bazemore's preseason effort leaks into the regular season, he could be part of the answer in the second unit's backcourt.

Mychal Mulder

If the Kentucky product lands a spot in Steve Kerr's rotation, it will be because of his shooting. Luckily for Mulder and the Warriors, the former G League standout notched a game-high three triples against the Nuggets. Mulder tallied ten points on 3-of-4 shooting with one rebound in only 10 minutes of action. While he's competing for a roster spot, Mulder did himself a favor with his play against the Nuggets.

Jordan Poole

Before the Warriors season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, rookie Jordan Poole was playing his best basketball. The 20-year-old was able to carry his play into the 2020-21 preseason. Poole couldn't miss against the Denver Nuggets. The NBA sophomore registered 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field in 15 minutes off the bench. Poole added two assists. After a rocky start to his rookie season, Poole's opening performance in the preseason is a positive sign for his second year in the association.

Steph Curry

After only playing five games in 2019-20, the two-time Most Valuable Player logged 21 minutes in his first action of the preseason. Curry was able to knock down his first shot from beyond the arc. However, Curry needed to knock off some rust, only shooting 3-of-10 from the field in 21 minutes. The sharpshooting guard recorded 2-of-7 long-distance jumpers to finish the game with 10 points. Curry added three assists, two steals and a rebound.

Next Up

For their second contest of the preseason, the Golden State Warriors will travel to the state capital for a bout against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors will tipoff at Golden 1 Center against the Kings on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 P.M.