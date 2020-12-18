Reaction, Stats: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. combine for 70 points in Warriors preseason finale win over Kings, 113-109

After Kyle Guy’s game-winning buzzer-beater spoiled their chances of a comeback on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors got revenge against the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 preseason finale on Thursday.

Following a high-scoring first half, Steph Curry led a big third quarter to give the Warriors a 113-109 win against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Thursday’s win over the Kings pushed the Warriors to a 2-1 record in the preseason.

The Warriors managed to win games against the Kings and the Denver Nuggets despite missing Draymond Green and James Wiseman. After reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 at the start of training camp, the frontcourt pair were sidelined for all of Golden State’s preseason campaign.

The Warriors will have four days before they travel to Brooklyn for the regular-season opener against the Nets on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Here are four notable observations from Golden State’s preseason win against their Northern California rival.

Andrew Wiggins starting strong

While Curry was finding his shot in the first quarter, Wiggins was on a mission. The former Rookie of the Year started the game going 5-of-5 from the field with 11 points in the first quarter. Curry was able to find Wiggins streaking down the court for a pair of quick layups. Wiggins also added a triple in his 7 minutes of action in the opening quarter against the Kings. Via @NBA on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1339763485564088321?s=20 Wiggins finished the game with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field with four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. If Wiggins can consistently score with the pace he played with during the first quarter against the Kings, he could quickly give the Warriors the complementary offensive threat they desperately need next to Curry.

Steph Curry heats up in the 3rd quarter

After starting the game going 2-of-10 in the first quarter, it was looking like Curry was on his way to a rare off shooting night against the Kings. However, the two-time Most Valuable Player turned it on in vintage Curry style. Curry exploded coming out of the locker room at halftime, shooting 6-of-10 from the field with three 3-pointers against the Kings in the third quarter. On his way to scoring another game-high 29 points, the Davidson product recorded 16 points in the third quarter alone. Via @warriors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1339781123405008896?s=20 Following a long offseason layoff, it's a positive sign to see Curry nearly return to his All-Star form in just three preseason contests.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gets hot from beyond the arc

Without Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors will be tasked with finding another shooter that spread the floor with Curry in the backcourt. Om Thursday, Oubre Jr. showed what he could do from beyond the arc. On his way to scoring his preseason high in 22 minutes, the Kansas Jayhawks product dropped four 3-pointers against the Kings. Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1339769642764521472?s=20 Along with his steady long-distance shooting, Oubre Jr. threw down a highlight-reel putback dunk after a miss from Marquese Chriss. Oubre Jr. flew in from the corner baseline to glide in for the emphatic putback. https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1339777449450606592?s=20 Oubre Jr. finished the contest with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field with four rebounds, an assist and a block.

The bench is coming together

To get back to the postseason, Steve Kerr will need to be able to rely on his second unit to contribute when Curry is off the floor. After playing two preseason games, it looks like Golden State newcomers are beginning to find their roles in the second unit. While Jordan Poole led the way with 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench, Brad Wanamaker looked capable of leading Golden State's second unit. Via @warriors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1339784751939391489?s=20 To go along with nine points, the veteran guard added seven rebounds, an assists, a steal and a block in 16 minutes against the Kings. Wanamaker was able to knock down two triples on four long-distance attempts for the Warriors. Once Green and Wiseman return healthy, the second unit will likely get a boost, with Eric Paschall likely shifting to a role off the bench.