Reaction: Rockets beat Knicks before buzzer as Aaron Holiday erupts late

HOUSTON — In their penultimate game before the NBA’s 2024 All-Star break, the Rockets (24-29) snapped a four-game losing streak with Monday’s dramatic 105-103 home win (box score) over the Knicks (33-21). Aaron Holiday, who scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, hit two tiebreaking free throws with 0.3 seconds left after a controversial foul was called on New York’s Jalen Brunson.

Both teams were short-handed, with the Knicks missing Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Isaiah Hartenstein due to injury while Houston was without Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore.

Brunson led the Knicks with 27 points and 7 assists, though his tying jumper with 8.3 seconds left was offset by his foul of Holiday.

It was a balanced effort for the Rockets, who were led by the best 3-point shooting night of the season from Dillon Brooks.

Key stat lines included:

Dillon Brooks : 23 points, 5 rebounds; 8-of-15 shooting (53.3%), 6-of-7 on 3-pointers (85.7%)

Jabari Smith Jr. : 20 points, 7 rebounds; 6-of-13 shooting (46.2%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%)

Alperen Sengun : 18 points, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 3 reboundsl 6-of-10 shooting (60.0%)

Jalen Green : 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; 4-of-15 shooting (26.7%), 0-of-6 on 3-pointers, 8-of-9 on free throws (88.9%)

Amen Thompson : 8 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; 4-of-5 shooting (80.0%)

Aaron Holiday: 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; 7-of-14 shooting (50.0%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%)

In a game where the Rockets were out-rebounded by the larger Knicks, 51-39, the gritty defensive contributions by the likes of Holiday, Thompson, and Brooks were critical to Houston holding on.

Here’s our look at Monday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up for the Rockets is Wednesday’s game at Memphis (18-35), where tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Central. That will be the final game before a hiatus of more than a week for the NBA’s 2024 All-Star Weekend.

Feb. 12 Rockets-Knicks reaction

Aaron Holiday weaves through traffic and rattles the rim with the jam! Rockets-Knicks | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/JBwZwwfIXP pic.twitter.com/2hAScdYT45 — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024

When your dad (Aaron Holiday) has a great game, you party with confetti 🎊 pic.twitter.com/IYYTDGHMy8 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) February 13, 2024

So you’re telling me Aaron Holiday had this in his bag the WHOLE DAMN TIME?!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6GvO3tbd5o — Summit State Of Mind (@SummitSOMpod) February 13, 2024

#Rockets beat the Knicks 105-103 Aaron Holiday with 11 of his 18 points in the 4th Quarter@SportsVanessa talked with Holiday after the @HoustonRockets BIG WIN pic.twitter.com/w06cY8po8p — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 13, 2024

Jalen Brunson fouls Aaron Holiday on a last-second heave. Insane. pic.twitter.com/nNVErkSoE0 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 13, 2024

Rockets win. What the hell happened there? I don't know and I don't care. They WON! Shoutout to Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson, what a performance — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) February 13, 2024

Aaron Holiday tonight: 18 PTS

0 TOV Game-winning free throws. pic.twitter.com/ART1vvIPMl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

Tom Thibodeau on if he thought that was a foul on Brunson: "You saw it." Thibs on what he thought of the officiating tonight: "It was great. Great." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 13, 2024

Jalen Brunson MVP chants in Houston… Rockets fans started booing back 😅 pic.twitter.com/oZMJ3L4UBN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2024

Jalen Brunson was called for a foul on this play 👀 Rockets win off free throws 😳 pic.twitter.com/Pn7hZR43lU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2024

Brunson ran into Holiday. You do not include the angle that shows that (it’s in the broadcast if you look again). Also Brunson didn’t give Holiday room to land (which is in the rulebook). Folks should be more upset about the timeout not being granted after this than this call. https://t.co/8fRiQUYm7J — Brit | IG link in my profile (@britrobotista) February 13, 2024

Dillon Brooks tonight: 23 PTS

5 REB

6-7 3P Had 12 points on 4-4 3P in the 4th. https://t.co/gcYID8inUC — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

Amen Thompson is the first rookie in over 40 seasons with 10+ REB

5+ AST

5+ STL

80+ FG% in a game. pic.twitter.com/BtUjysksng — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

Amen Thompson tonight: 8 PTS

13 REB

4 AST

6 STL (!!!!!!!)

4/5 FG • Youngest #Rockets player in franchise history to record 6 steals in a game ‼️

• 1st rookie to match or exceed these stats since Magic Johnson in 1980 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YwtWN3DJYr — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 13, 2024

Amen Thompson: 8pts, 13rbs, 5ast, 6stl.

6 steals ties a #Rockets rookie record. — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) February 13, 2024

Amen Thompson and Sengun chemistry is exquisite! #Rockets — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) February 13, 2024

Ime Udoka, asked about not making trades involving Houston's young players, says the #Rockets wanted at least a full year to evaluate the Core 6 under his system. Doesn't want to rush to judgment — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 12, 2024

Tari Eason still has "lingering pain" after ramping up, per Ime Udoka. Will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 12, 2024

Alperen Sengun is back for the #Rockets tonight against the Knicks Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason remain out and Ime Udoka had an update before tonight's game Our @HoustonRockets game coverage begins at 6:30PM on the Pregame Show with Julia & Calvin pic.twitter.com/fc7DfqZAV4 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 12, 2024

Funny exchange during Aaron Holiday’s postgame interview when asked about his second half success: Jalen Green: “Back-to-back bodies, he’s got bounce! What you talking about?” Holiday: “Dunking’s overrated” Jeff Green: “What!?” Holiday: “I just shoot layups” pic.twitter.com/kpZQaj1ZY5 — Connor McGovern (@ConnorDMcGovern) February 13, 2024

#Rockets HC Ime Udoka says Aaron Holiday was the “spark” the team needed coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/4WWrZ2wp2W — Connor McGovern (@ConnorDMcGovern) February 13, 2024

After a 23-point performance against the Knicks, #Rockets coach Ime Udoka speaks on Dillon Brooks scoring over the previous four games. pic.twitter.com/8DcdSqd735 — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) February 13, 2024

DB was locked in from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lkjIVgRmyd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 13, 2024

The Houston #Rockets are now 19-9 at home this season. pic.twitter.com/GFvqhSJW5J — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 13, 2024

post-game fan love ft. DB 🤘 (happy birthday to the little guy as well!) pic.twitter.com/AIsUSAmTem — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 13, 2024

And Alperen Sengun returns the favor to Amen Thompson !!!!#Rockets vs Knicks@HoustonRockets on SCHN pic.twitter.com/JlTq9O1hnX — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 13, 2024

WOW !!!!! AMEN THOMPSON ➡️ ALPEREN SENGUN#Rockets vs Knicks@HoustonRockets on SCHN pic.twitter.com/LSK4BPXJ1b — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 13, 2024

Jalen Brunson fielded three questions about the foul to end the game. Each time, he had the same four-word response: "Great call. Next question." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 13, 2024

