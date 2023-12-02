Reaction: Officials don’t review questionable Alabama fourth down catch

The officials of the SEC championship elected not to review a controversial Alabama fourth down conversion. Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond appeared to catch a fourth down play for about 20 yards. Alabama snapped the ball without the playing being reviewed. Alabama went on to score a touchdown a few plays later.

When taking a closer look at Isaiah Bond’s catch, the ball clearly moved after he hit the ground. Bond did have some control of the ball. However, CBS officiating expert Gene Steratone said after halftime that the play should have been reviewed and he did not think it was a catch.

The officials later went on to review a 51-yard catch by Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. Go figure.

The officials have a tough job, but they have to review close plays like Isaiah Bond’s catch. They may have ruled that the call on the field stands, but the play was certainly worth a review.

The play in question

This was ruled a catch by Isaiah Bond on 4th and 4 and Alabama scored a touchdown shortly after. Should this have been ruled a drop? pic.twitter.com/rYyWVZUmwk — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2023

Former Georgia DB Brandon Boykin

🤔 a review is just a lil weird but whatever — Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) December 2, 2023

What is going on?

Nick Saban controlling these catch reviews? — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 2, 2023

Inconsistent officiating

They reviewed that clip but didn’t review a 4th and 5 that wasn’t a catch?

That’s pretty inconsistent. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 2, 2023

Media unhappy with the officials

Oh so now we are reviewing catches… — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 2, 2023

This is not a good look

Georgia getting outplayed

Whether Isaiah Bond caught it or not, it doesn’t change the fact that Alabama absolutely mauled Georgia in the first half Time to see if the Dawgs can adjust like they have all year — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) December 2, 2023

Officiating in a SEC title game has to be better

Let's get Gene Steratore as commissioner of officiating across all football levels, and get officiating right. I think I speak for all Americans when I say I'm sick of the amateur hour garbage we see on a weekly basis. — Niel Stopczynski 🎙️ (@nielstopczynski) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire