Reaction: Officials don’t review questionable Alabama fourth down catch

James Morgan
·2 min read
The officials of the SEC championship elected not to review a controversial Alabama fourth down conversion. Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond appeared to catch a fourth down play for about 20 yards. Alabama snapped the ball without the playing being reviewed. Alabama went on to score a touchdown a few plays later.

When taking a closer look at Isaiah Bond’s catch, the ball clearly moved after he hit the ground. Bond did have some control of the ball. However, CBS officiating expert Gene Steratone said after halftime that the play should have been reviewed and he did not think it was a catch.

The officials later went on to review a 51-yard catch by Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. Go figure.

The officials have a tough job, but they have to review close plays like Isaiah Bond’s catch. They may have ruled that the call on the field stands, but the play was certainly worth a review.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire