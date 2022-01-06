Reaction to Novak Djokovic's canceled visa in Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Reaction from social media and elsewhere to the Australian government denying No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry and the cancellation of his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules:

___

“The world has been suffering enough to not follow the rules.” — Rafael Nadal, who is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

___

“If he had a fair exemption from the rule, well, he should be here; if he didn’t, he shouldn’t be here.” — Daniil Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 behind Djokovic on the men's tour

___

“I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.” — statement from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“He played by the rules, he got his exemption, he’s a nine-time champion, whether people like it or not he’s entitled to fair play. He doesn’t make the rules. He deserves his day on court, not in court in my opinion"— Paul McNamee, who was the Australian Open tournament director for 12 years.

___

“Not the most usual trip from Down Under” — Djokovic’s coach and 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, on social media during an overnight wait at the Melbourne airport.

___

“Just to be crystal clear here. 2 separate medical boards approved his exemption. And politicians are stopping it. Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam.” -- two-time quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren of the United States, who is not playing the Australian Open this year because of the vaccination requirement, on Twitter.

___

“I think it might get ugly . . . if he’s got a reason for (the exemption) then . . . we should know it,” — tennis legend Rod Laver, in comments shortly before Djokovic’s arrival in Australia.

___

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.” — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Twitter.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open

    Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open were in tatters Thursday after he had his visa cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne.

  • Live Novak Djokovic latest news: Downing Street calls for all professional sportsmen to get vaccinated

    Djokovic refused entry to Australia and faces weekend in Melbourne detention hotel Tennis star faces deportation amid claims he attempted to enter the country using invalid documents Djokovic detained and fate will be decided in court hearing on Monday Rafael Nadal takes swipe at rival and says: 'Get vaccinated'

  • Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

    Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/05/2022

  • Crosby, Rodrigues rally Penguins to 5-3 win over Blues

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have been the NHL’s hottest team for the better part of a month. Sidney Crosby then took over. Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Penguins rallied for a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

  • Sony unveils electric SUV as part of push into EV market

    Sony on Tuesday unveiled a prototype for a new SUV-style electric vehicle called the Vision-S 02, a follow-up to its electric sedan Vision-S 01.The Tokyo-based tech company displayed the car at the CES 2022 conference, rolling out a sleek gray crossover/SUV at the end of its show.CEO Kenichiro Yoshida also announced Sony was starting a new company called Sony Mobility Inc. to focus on the development of electric vehicles."Sony Mobility Inc. will...

  • Rafael Nadal takes swipe at Novak Djokovic over Australia visa row and tells rival: 'Get vaccinated'

    Rafael Nadal told Novak Djokovic he only had himself to blame for being denied entry to Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status.

  • Beijing Olympics Merchandise May Be Tainted, Coalition Says

    Anta Sports is an official supplier to the Olympics and the domestic company has doubled down on using Xinjiang cotton.

  • Novak Djokovic visa: 'Australia doesn't deserve a grand slam' - how the world reacted

    Novak Djokovic is set to leave Australia on Thursday after he was dramatically denied entry to the country, a move which has dashed his hopes of defending the Australian Open title this month.

  • Tennis players react to Djokovic vaccine exemption

    Australian tennis players Samantha Stosur and Jordan Thompson said on Wednesday (January 5) that Novak Djokovic's announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open without being vaccinated against COVID-19 was a matter for the governing bodies. Djokovic has confirmed he will bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month.The decision to allow Djokovic to play has caused controversy in Melbourne, a city which has endured the world's longest cumulative lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and an outbreak of the Omicron variant has sent case numbers to record levels.

  • Is Novak Djokovic vaccinated, what was his medical exemption and what happens now?

    Novak Djokovic is facing being thrown out of Australia just two days after announcing he had been granted an exemption to allow him to play at the Australian Open without being vaccinated against coronavirus.

  • Gators No 21 in ITA Preseason Rankings

    The Florida women's tennis program enters the spring 2022 season ranked No. 20 in the ITA Division I Preseason Rankings.

  • Antonio Brown responds to Cameo request addressing Bruce Arians

    As of early Wednesday afternoon, Antonio Brown is still a member of the Buccaneers. He was not at the day’s practice and, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, head coach Bruce Arians called Brown’s roster status a “management decision” — meaning Tampa Bay is figuring out the proper transaction to use to dismiss the receiver. Brown [more]

  • EXPLAINER: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?

    Novak Djokovic came within one victory of sweeping all four of last year's Grand Slam tennis tournaments and entered 2022 needing one title to set the men's record of 21 major championships. WHAT WAS THE REASON FOR DJOKOVIC'S EXEMPTION?

  • Novak Djokovic facing anxious wait over Australia visa appeal

    The defending champion has been given a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules to compete in the Australian Open.

  • Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

    Novak Djokovic is a victim of a 'political witch hunt' claimed Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday after Australian authorities said he failed to meet stringent pandemic entry requirements.

  • Cuba’s vaccine success story sails past mark set by rich world’s Covid efforts

    The island nation struggles to keep the lights on but has inoculated 90% of population with home-developed vaccines People receive booster doses of the Cuban-developed Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 in Havana last month. Photograph: Reuters General Máximo Gómez, a key figure in Cuba’s 19th-century wars of independence against Spain once said: “Cubans either don’t meet the mark – or go way past it.” A century and a half later, the aphorism rings true. This downtrodden island struggles to keep th

  • Will there be a Cobra Kai season five?

    Cobra Kai's season four just dropped on Netflix, but fans are wondering: Will there be a season five of Cobra Kai? Here's what we know so far.

  • The Rush: Nets win Kyrie Irving’s season debut but Lance Stephenson steals the show

    In his season debut, Kyrie Irving helps Nets overcome a late deficit to snap a 3-game losing streak and tennis star Novak Djokovic is stuck in the airport after the Australian government calls foul on his COVID-19 vaccine exemption. Plus, Lance Stephenson stole Kyrie Irving’s thunder as he too made his NBA season debut, balling out for the COVID-riddled Pacers.

  • Here's What that Surprise Finale Could Mean for Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'

    Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's mission to end Cobra Kai sees a familiar face return. But what do they have in store for season 5 of the Netflix hit?

  • Khawaja toasts 'special' ton on Test return

    Usman Khawaja scored a heartwarming century on his return from the cricketing wilderness to lift Australia into a powerful position in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Thursday.