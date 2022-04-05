Reaction to Notre Dame scheduling FCS Tennessee State

Notre Dame football is doing something they’ve never done previously as they’ll host Tennessee State the first weekend of September next year. It will be the home-opener for the Irish after they take on Navy in Dublin the week before.

Notre Dame is one of three teams to have never played an FCS program. The other two are Los Angeles based as UCLA and USC are the only others that haven’t. Notre Dame is headed towards leaving that incredibly small group and as you can probably guess, Fighting Irish fans were not happy when the news came out on Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look at just a few of the angry reactions below.

@verypiratey speaks for most Notre Dame fans

Joe Irish isn't a fan

We shouldn’t be playing FCS schools, we already get dragged through the mud for strength of schedule. Play a MAC or conference USA team ffs — Joe, Esq. (@JoeIrish13) April 5, 2022

Andy says there is no room for this

NOTRE DAME SHOULD NOT SCHEDULE FCS TEAMS! Smh.

I don’t care if they are an HBCU or an Ivy League school. No place for this game on a Notre Dame schedule. This IMO is a step in the wrong direction. — Andy Morris Ⓜ️ (@AndyMo701) April 5, 2022

Mark Reynolds objects

This is terrible. We already play 1 less game since no conference championship…now an FCS? No thanks. — Mark Reynolds (@DiehardReynolds) April 5, 2022

Finally one person doesn't hate it

FAMU or Jackson St would be great, I hope ND plays HBCUs on the regular — Brick by Brick QB Coach △⃒⃘ (@InBWeTrust) April 5, 2022

Giving USC props is never fun

Wait so now USC has bragging rights on never scheduling an FCS are you serious right now? Schedule a directional MAC team but please no FCS, unless you want to drop down and play for a championship — Kris Ingram (@ingram_kris) April 5, 2022

Maybe an uproar can change things?

Don’t like this from a purely football perspective. — Jesse Aaron (@jaenova251) April 5, 2022

Irish Devil says what we're all thinking

Hope this is a mistake and u meant LSU Tigers — borntorun (@irishdevil13) April 5, 2022

Hey, easy BRAD

I am here to read all the stupid comments from Notre Dame fans, anybody else? — Brad Stejskal (@LaksJets) April 5, 2022

