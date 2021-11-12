REACTION: NFL world shows love after former Duck’s star Jevon Holland has career night on TNF

Zachary Neel
·3 min read
One of the best things about the introduction of Thursday Night Football in the NFL several years ago was that it gave us all the chance to focus more closely on two teams, and highlight some stellar play from individuals. This isn’t always possible on Sunday’s when there are several games going on, and many fans have their attention divided.

What’s even better than that is when a former Oregon Ducks’ star takes center stage and becomes a talking point for much of the NFL. That’s what happened with Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland on Thursday night.

Holland had a great career with the Ducks, and he was drafted by the Dolphins with the No. 36 pick in the 2021 draft. Since then, he has worked his way into Miami’s starting lineup and become an impact player on defense. On Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, he had the best game of his young career.

Here is how the NFL world reacted to Holland’s performance on social media:

