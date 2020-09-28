Reaction: What national media said about Bills’ comeback vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32, improving to 3-0 on the season. The score line alone reads nicely, but factoring in a major comeback after an ugly collapse? Even better.
It was a win that has earned nation-wide buzz similar to when Buffalo defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day last season. Week 3’s victory made a strong impression on many.
Here’s what some of the top national media outlets, analysts and others had to say on social media about the Bills’ win over the Rams:
Albert Breer, MMQB
JOSH ALLEN SAVES ME FROM MY EARLIER TWEETS GETTING REHASHED ON TWITTER.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 27, 2020
Kevin Connors, ESPN
UNREAL!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!!— Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) September 27, 2020
LET’S GO BILLS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UC6e8Hq4Vd
Josh Norman, Bills (injured) cornerback
I’ve watched a many of games in my lifetime this one right here WAS ONE OF THE BEST EVER!! ( bias-Yes! ) but what an *Experience* dam that felt good.!— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 27, 2020
I’m Proud to Be a @BuffaloBills ! #theQuestisall . I care about. F%#+! Stats give me my W!
3-0💯
Skip Bayless, FOX Sports
Bills blow 25-pt lead at home vs Rams, pull it out thanks to a controversial pass interference, that should've been called. Bills go to 3-0. Bills will win the AFC East.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 27, 2020
Jeff Darlington, ESPN
The Bills are fun, I get it. I love watching Josh Allen, too. But the Rams got robbed on that garbage pass interference call. Game was over.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 27, 2020
Corbin Bryant, Former Bills DE
Josh Allen is turning into a star in front of our eyes. #BillsMafia— Corbin Bryant (@CBryant198) September 27, 2020
PFT Commenter, Barstool Sports
IS JOSH ALLEN A ELITE QB?— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 27, 2020
Bomani Jones, ESPN
welp, one of those days we were all right about josh allen.— bomani (@bomani_jones) September 27, 2020
Bleacher Report
Jalen Ramsey seeing Josh Allen score 4 TDs on the Rams @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/GhkFNn6jSq— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020
Warren Sharp, Sharp Football
REMEMBER WHEN JALEN RAMSEY CALLED JOSH ALLEN TRASH???— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 27, 2020
LISTEN TO THE ANNOUNCER AS JOSH ALLEN PICKS ON RAMSEY FOR 7 pic.twitter.com/emKnecgTmx
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
Josh Allen is an MVP candidate.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 27, 2020
CBS Sports
New York Football teams 2020 Stats:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 27, 2020
Josh Allen: 10 total TD (Pass+Rush)
Giants + Jets: 6 total TD pic.twitter.com/9wiuz5JsYY
Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor
Go Bills! Great win by the @BuffaloBills today. It’s always a good time to be a Bills fan, but a 3-0 start to the season makes it even better. https://t.co/kJrwNI2pt1— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 27, 2020
Mike Freeman, CBS Sports
MVP leader thus far:— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 27, 2020
Josh Allen
That's it. That's the tweet.
The Checkdown
JOSH ALLEN IN THE CLUTCH 🔥 @JoshAllenQB @BuffaloBills— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 27, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/raIj6Sp5sl
Jim Kelly, Hall of Famer
Keep it rolling #17…excellent start on offense and defense! Go BILLS!— Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) September 27, 2020
Adam Schein, CBS Sports Network
Bills! Josh Allen! Never a doubt!!!!!— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 27, 2020
CBS Sports HQ
"All the Josh Allen critics that have ripped him the last 3 years coming out of Wyoming, not accurate, can't do it. They are all eating their words and they are putting hot sauce on it too because they are making it go down a little rough."@PriscoCBS bringing the HEAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZQIQGnuCPA— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 27, 2020
Lexi Kroft, Wife of Tyler Kroft
Update: my husband is going to make me go into labor today 🤪😭🙌🏼 @Kroft86 #BillsMafia— Lexi Kroft (@Lexxiikroft) September 27, 2020
