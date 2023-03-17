Reaction to Michigan State basketball's romp over USC: 'We got our mojo back'

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
Michigan State basketball is moving onto the 2023 NCAA tournament second round, after knocking out USC, 72-62 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Four MSU players scored in double figures, led by Joey Hauser's 17 points and four 3-pointers, as MSU broke the 34-all halftime tie after squandering a double-digit first-half lead.

USC standout Boogie Ellis was limited to six points, as Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in his walk off on-court postgame interview specifically praised the defense of scoring guard Tyson Walker on Ellis. Walker and Jaden Akins each scored 12 points, and A.J. Hoggard added 11 points.

The Spartans (20-12), the No. 7 seed in the East Region, next plays Sunday against the winner of No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 15 seed Vermont.

Izzo is now 54-23 in the NCAA tournament. USC could learn a thing or two as it enters the Big Ten in 2024.

Here's a sampling of reaction from Michigan State's victory.

