Reaction to Michigan State basketball's romp over USC: 'We got our mojo back'

Michigan State basketball is moving onto the 2023 NCAA tournament second round, after knocking out USC, 72-62 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Four MSU players scored in double figures, led by Joey Hauser's 17 points and four 3-pointers, as MSU broke the 34-all halftime tie after squandering a double-digit first-half lead.

USC standout Boogie Ellis was limited to six points, as Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in his walk off on-court postgame interview specifically praised the defense of scoring guard Tyson Walker on Ellis. Walker and Jaden Akins each scored 12 points, and A.J. Hoggard added 11 points.

The Spartans (20-12), the No. 7 seed in the East Region, next plays Sunday against the winner of No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 15 seed Vermont.

SPLASH:When Joey Hauser shoots for MSU, we know it's going in. He does too.

Izzo is now 54-23 in the NCAA tournament. USC could learn a thing or two as it enters the Big Ten in 2024.

Here's a sampling of reaction from Michigan State's victory.

MSU coach Tom Izzo: “We got our mojo back.” Felt Spartans had 22-23 minutes of “exceptional” defense. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 17, 2023

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE pic.twitter.com/HQgX5eTVD2 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 17, 2023

Tom Izzo in the month of March pic.twitter.com/c9tLVvsJl5 — Blake (@KappBV) March 17, 2023

This Hollywood team is going to get eaten alive once they join the Big Ten. The Spartans are a team of men while USC is a roster of wannabe Outer Banks cast members. Dawg Country stretches from sea to shining sea and history repeats again the Spartans defeat the Trojans #GoGreen — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) March 17, 2023

Tom Izzo's used to this 👏



MSU moves on to the next round pic.twitter.com/U8Hugml1qI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2023

Michigan State has won 20+ games for the 17th time in the last 19 years (11 of last 12).



Tom Izzo’s program is currently playing in its 25th-straight NCAA Tournament. The definition of consistency. pic.twitter.com/6h3wdTK6Po — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) March 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball beats USC: 'We got our mojo back'