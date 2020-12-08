Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation
Michigan football's regular season is over after just six games.
The Wolverines' annual matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes was canceled Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19 within the Michigan program.
The news came a few hours after coach Jim Harbaugh's Tuesday news conference was abruptly canceled.
Michigan is holding media availability at 4 p.m. with Harbaugh, athletic director Warde Manuel, medical director Dr. Sami Rifat and chief medical officer Darryl Conway.
READ MORE: Why next 8 days could make or break Harbaugh's Michigan future
We're updating this story with reaction from around the internet:
Hey look! @KirkHerbstreit was right! https://t.co/vqvpw5NWV7
— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 8, 2020
Alternate Headline for the @freep @freepsports: "Michigan Will Not Lose to Ohio State For The First Time in a Decade".
the question is, will #OhioState be able to schedule another team for Saturday? https://t.co/kdocG8L75K
— Jukebox Romeo (@FrayedBlueJeans) December 8, 2020
Michigan was out double digit starters and positive cases were still increasing each day, per sources. First time game not played since 1917. https://t.co/KjJP8WljGp
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 8, 2020
They gone be tryna horse us all next year...
— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) December 8, 2020
Covering NBA training camp as COVID swallows college football and the NFL alive pic.twitter.com/FacWoWXfjB
— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 8, 2020
Sorry if this hurts to hear. Ohio St will be a playoff team without going to their CCG if everything goes as planned.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 8, 2020
Follow Marlowe Alter on Twitter: @Marlowe Alter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation: Reaction