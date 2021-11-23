Reaction to Michael Mayer not being Mackey Award finalist

Michael Mayer is as good of tight end as there is in college football. Literally as good and you would have real trouble convincing anyone who has paid attention nationally that he’s not the very best.

However, the Notre Dame tight end was left off of the list of finalists for the Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s best tight end.

Here is who the three finalists are:

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: 53 receptions, 653 yards, 5 TD

Trey McBride, Colorado State: 80 receptions, 927 yards, 1 TD

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M: 36 receptions, 491 yards, 4 TD

For comparison, not that stats tell the entire story, here is what Mayer has done:

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame: 55 receptions, 663 yards, 5 TD

As many touchdowns as any, more receptions and receiving yards than three of the four, and and a very good blocker to boot.

For what it’s worth, the award should be a battle between Mayer and Brock Bowers of Georgia. However, it’s just not going to go to the actual best tight end in the nation in 2021, it’s plain and simple.

Kolar is great and will probably be a mid-round draft pick but is he on there as a lifetime achievement award?

Wyderman on there because they need SEC representation? Brock Bowers had a better year, for your information.

McBride stats are great, at least the receptions and yardage. Red zone threat? Not so much. But I digress.

It was Kyren Williams getting the shaft last week and now Mayer this week. Here are some of the reactions to the unfortunate news for Mayer and the award on Tuesday:

Notre Dame Tight Ends Coach, John McNulty

I assume the @JohnMackeyAward committee actually watches the games when they pick their finalists. I also know Credibility is Everything in this business! To not include @MMayer1001 is Impossible to explain! See u next year! @NDFootball #GoIrish #TEU ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/LZT6bdCvGf — John McNulty (@CoachJ_Mc) November 23, 2021

Notre Dame Special Teams Coach Brian Polian

I cannot understand how Kyren Williams was not a finalist for the @DoakWalkerAward and Michael Mayer was not a finalist for the @JohnMackeyAward . These are two of the best in the country at their respective positions. — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) November 23, 2021

Pete Sampson of The Athletic

Assistant coaches calling out college football awards lists is truly a blessing of social media. Michael Mayer didn’t make the finalist list of the Mackey Award. And that is, in fact, dumb. Trey McBride (Colo. St.), Charlie Kolar (Iowa St.) and Jalen Wydermyer (A&M) did. https://t.co/oXXyKAnA0P — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 23, 2021

Patrick Engel of Blue & Gold Illustrated

The Mackey Award (best TE) finalists are…Trey McBride (Colorado State) Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M). No Michael Mayer. I mean, what are we doing here? — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 23, 2021

Matt Lozar

There’s three tight ends in college football better than Michael Mayer? Lol @JohnMackeyAward https://t.co/WY3EAmOnGI — Matt Lozar (@matt_lozar) November 23, 2021

CFBLIVE247

Isaiah Likely, Michael Mayer or Brock Bowers somehow aren't finalist for the John Mackey award, which goes to the best TE in the country. I'm absolutely shocked — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) November 23, 2021

First Down Moses

The fact that Michael Mayer didn't even make the cut for the Mackey Award Finalists is ludicrous. Good on Coach McNulty for standing up for his guy. https://t.co/Pd1lOyVB5d — First Down Moses (@1stDownMoses) November 23, 2021

Mason Plummer

Give me Michael Mayer and UGA's Brock Bowers over all three of these guys https://t.co/wK6fzrnDs4 — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) November 23, 2021

Hey Mason, great minds think alike.

