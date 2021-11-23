Reaction to Michael Mayer not being Mackey Award finalist

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read
Michael Mayer is as good of tight end as there is in college football. Literally as good and you would have real trouble convincing anyone who has paid attention nationally that he’s not the very best.

However, the Notre Dame tight end was left off of the list of finalists for the Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s best tight end.

Here is who the three finalists are:

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: 53 receptions, 653 yards, 5 TD
Trey McBride, Colorado State: 80 receptions, 927 yards, 1 TD
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M: 36 receptions, 491 yards, 4 TD

For comparison, not that stats tell the entire story, here is what Mayer has done:

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame: 55 receptions, 663 yards, 5 TD

As many touchdowns as any, more receptions and receiving yards than three of the four, and and a very good blocker to boot.

For what it’s worth, the award should be a battle between Mayer and Brock Bowers of Georgia. However, it’s just not going to go to the actual best tight end in the nation in 2021, it’s plain and simple.

Kolar is great and will probably be a mid-round draft pick but is he on there as a lifetime achievement award?

Wyderman on there because they need SEC representation? Brock Bowers had a better year, for your information.

McBride stats are great, at least the receptions and yardage. Red zone threat? Not so much. But I digress.

It was Kyren Williams getting the shaft last week and now Mayer this week. Here are some of the reactions to the unfortunate news for Mayer and the award on Tuesday:

Notre Dame Tight Ends Coach, John McNulty

Notre Dame Special Teams Coach Brian Polian

Pete Sampson of The Athletic

Patrick Engel of Blue & Gold Illustrated

Matt Lozar

CFBLIVE247

First Down Moses

Mason Plummer

Hey Mason, great minds think alike.

