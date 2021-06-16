Reaction of LeBron, NBA world to Kevin Durant Game 5 masterpiece

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
In this article:
That was art, not just basketball.

Kevin Durant found his vintage form — his best player walking the face of the Earth form, the one he had before his torn Achilles — and dropped a 49-point triple-double to spark a comeback against the Bucks and put the Nets up 3-2 in their series. It was brilliance personified.

The NBA world went to social media to post their reaction to Durant and his performance, starting with LeBron James.

Reaction of LeBron, NBA world to Kevin Durant Game 5 masterpiece originally appeared on NBCSports.com

