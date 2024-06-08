Your reaction to KLD's head coach message for fans

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' message to fans about Sunderland's head coach search. Here are some of your comments:

Mackem Dad: They always seem to be fighting fire all the time. It’s never a good look.

Clark: If Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' words are honest and true that's great. But I have an unnerving feeling he's only paying lip service, because he knows little about Sunderland's history and pride, and even less about football in general.

Richie: Nothing more than the usual rubbish from the owner. The same rubbish we got about the last head coach and where did that get us?

Patrick: I think that’s genuine, we don’t want another Beale so let’s wait 'til the process is over.

Paul: Let's hope they are true to their word as it's the fans who suffer and it's very frustrating when things happen which shouldn't have (Mowbray) so fingers crossed.