Reaction to Kevin Stefanski’s COVID-19 news is both sad and angry

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read

The stunning news that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is among the latest wave of positive tests for COVID-19 is settling in on Cleveland and the rest of the NFL. And the reaction is one of equal parts sadness and anger.

Stefanski will miss the team’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh on Sunday due to the positive test, as will the others who have yet to be identified. The dismay and disgust at the thought of playing the team’s first postseason game in 18 years without the man most responsible for bringing the Browns together and getting there is very palpable in the social media reaction to the sobering news.

Here are some of the more family-friendly responses on Twitter to the devastating news.

My personal take…

