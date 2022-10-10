Breaking news:

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 11-27 record in 2-plus seasons

Reaction to Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tom Brady 'GMFB'

"GMFB" reacts to Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

