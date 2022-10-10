Reaction to Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tom Brady 'GMFB'
"GMFB" reacts to Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
"GMFB" reacts to Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
We're breaking down the Bears' loss to the Vikings and what it means looking ahead.
The New York Giants are in the midst of a major culture shift and Brian Baldinger sees the new regime breathing life back into the franchise.
The Browns have cleared up a roster spot by waiving tight end Miller Forristall. Quarterback Josh Rosen has also been released from the PS.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Demarco Jones made a heads up play in the first quarter.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Kenneth Walker, Randall Cobb, and Taysom Hill are all potential additions to your roster as the NFL season heads into its first bye weeks.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way how seriously some referees take protecting quarterbacks when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in a game on a play that didn't seem to warrant a flag.
Bryce Young (injury) did not start against Texas A&M. Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban said about the quarterback.
Damian Lillards take provided somewhat of a different perspective on the punch Draymond Green dealt Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday.
Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees seem to have parted ways, after the pitcher skipped a playoff prep workout.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 6.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
Here's the video of Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne's sideline argument
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
The analytics leaned go. Meanwhile Staley and Allen appear to have some differences to work out.