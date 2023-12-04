Reaction: Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Brock Vandagriff has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per reports. Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore, played in eight Georgia games this year. The former five-star recruit completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 passing yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck could return for the 2024 college football season or Beck could enter the NFL draft. If Beck enters the draft, then Georgia would rely on Gunner Stockton or incoming five-star recruit Dylan Raiola to start at quarterback.

What do you need to know after Vandagriff entered the transfer portal?

Per a Rusty Mansell report

Vandagriff's eligibility

Vandagriff, who is a mobile quarterback, will have two years of eligibility left. Expect for him to transfer to a major Power Five school.

Vandagriff is a big loss for UGA

Georgia's quarterback depth chart takes a hit

Gunner Stockton or incoming five-star Georgia commit Dylan Raiola would be projected to start at quarterback if Carson Beck leaves. Georgia is also expected to sign four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi.

Vandagriff's recruiting ranking

Rivals ranked Vandagriff as the No. 8 recruit, No. 2 quarterback, and No. 2 player in Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class.

Vandagriff will have a lot of interest

Will be a lot of interest in Brock Vandagriff. Wanted his degree from UGA and he is about to get it. Great one here on and off the field , that phone line will be hot, but I don't think it will be too long on his next school.. — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) December 4, 2023

Vandagriff is UGA's third player in the transfer portal

He joins defensive end Jonathan Jefferson and outside linebacker Darris Smith.

Auburn a potential destination?

Center Sedrick Van Pran on Vandagriff

Love you brother, been a honor🖤 https://t.co/ipMKTweRFr — Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (@SedrickVanPran) December 4, 2023

Beck coming back?

With Brock Vandagriff going into the portal, you have to think Carson Beck is coming back. NFL scouts are high on Beck and the NFL needs QBs. He could go and do well. So if the Dawgs manage to keep him another year, that would be gigantic news for Georgia. pic.twitter.com/a0a02qmuas — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 4, 2023

