Advertisement

Reaction: Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff enters transfer portal

James Morgan
·2 min read
2

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Brock Vandagriff has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per reports. Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore, played in eight Georgia games this year. The former five-star recruit completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 passing yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck could return for the 2024 college football season or Beck could enter the NFL draft. If Beck enters the draft, then Georgia would rely on Gunner Stockton or incoming five-star recruit Dylan Raiola to start at quarterback.

What do you need to know after Vandagriff entered the transfer portal?

Per a Rusty Mansell report

Vandagriff's eligibility

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Vandagriff, who is a mobile quarterback, will have two years of eligibility left. Expect for him to transfer to a major Power Five school.

Vandagriff is a big loss for UGA

Georgia's quarterback depth chart takes a hit

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Gunner Stockton or incoming five-star Georgia commit Dylan Raiola would be projected to start at quarterback if Carson Beck leaves. Georgia is also expected to sign four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi.

Vandagriff's recruiting ranking

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rivals ranked Vandagriff as the No. 8 recruit, No. 2 quarterback, and No. 2 player in Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class.

Vandagriff will have a lot of interest

Vandagriff is UGA's third player in the transfer portal

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

He joins defensive end Jonathan Jefferson and outside linebacker Darris Smith.

Auburn a potential destination?

Center Sedrick Van Pran on Vandagriff

Beck coming back?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire