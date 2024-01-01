Advertisement

Reaction: Georgia OT Amarius Mims declares for NFL draft

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs right tackle Amarius Mims has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Mims, who battled an ankle injury in 2023, is expected to be one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL draft.

Mims has excellent size, technique, and mobility. However, he does have limited starting experience, so NFL teams may be hesitant to select Mims early in the first round.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle is an excellent run blocker and has showed he can excel as a pass blocker. Unfortunately, Mims missed the Orange Bowl after aggravating his ankle injury in the SEC championship. He will have to prove he is healthy throughout the NFL draft process, but should be one of the first offensive tackles off the board.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire