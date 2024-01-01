Reaction: Georgia OT Amarius Mims declares for NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs right tackle Amarius Mims has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Mims, who battled an ankle injury in 2023, is expected to be one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL draft.

Mims has excellent size, technique, and mobility. However, he does have limited starting experience, so NFL teams may be hesitant to select Mims early in the first round.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle is an excellent run blocker and has showed he can excel as a pass blocker. Unfortunately, Mims missed the Orange Bowl after aggravating his ankle injury in the SEC championship. He will have to prove he is healthy throughout the NFL draft process, but should be one of the first offensive tackles off the board.

How did social media react after Amarius Mims announced his plans to enter the NFL draft?

Mims' draft declaration

Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims (amarius_mims) tells ESPN he’s leaving school early to declare for the NFL Draft. Mims is one of the top tackle prospects in the draft and projects as a potential first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/2wJNRuq8hS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2023

Mims is the No. 23 prospect in the draft, per PFF

Georgia OT Amarius Mims has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, per @PeteThamel 23rd ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board🐶 pic.twitter.com/4p8NywWgBe — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2023

Mims has all the tools to excel

#Georgia OT Amarius Mims has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, per @PeteThamel. Another addition to a loaded offensive tackle class. pic.twitter.com/SPRG6xfnB8 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 31, 2023

Limited experience hurts Mims compared to other top tackles

Limited experience = 8 total starts. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 31, 2023

Mims is a player to watch at the combine

NFL teams watching Amarius Mims at the combine pic.twitter.com/qmd9nrpB0k — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) December 31, 2023

Mims' PFF grade

Amarius Mims’ career at #UGA: 803 snaps (amazingly 402 pass block, 401 run block)

79.8 overall grade

79.7 pass block grade

75.3 run block grade Only 7 total QB pressures allowed in 402 pass block snaps

ZERO sacks allowed https://t.co/G0XTqV2mFX — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) December 31, 2023

Mims is a former five-star recruit

Not hard to find a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ sometimes. @amarius_mims will be freaky in his combine measurements and workouts.. pic.twitter.com/x5E0wTwBsD — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) December 31, 2023

