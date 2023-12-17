Reaction: Georgia hires new defensive backs coach

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired former USC Trojans defensive backs coach Donte Williams as the Dawgs’ latest defensive backs coach.

Williams replaces Fran Brown, who served as Georgia’s defensive backs coach in 2023. Fran Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse. Brown has already added a few Georgia football transfers this offseason and is building an impressive roster at Syracuse.

Donte Williams coached at USC from 2020 to 2023. He also has served as the cornerbacks coach at Arizona, Oregon, and Nebraska. USC’s defense has struggled recently, but defensive backs weren’t necessarily the issue for the Trojans. Additionally, Georgia has former defensive backs Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp on its coaching staff.

Here’s the reaction to Georgia hiring Donte Williams:

Donte Williams is a hell of a hire. Ain’t many guys walking around who have been the primary recruiter on six different 5* prospects. This solidifies UGA’s status as a national recruiting powerhouse even further. This move will have recruiting ripple effects for years to come — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) December 16, 2023

Join us in welcoming our new defensive backs coach, Donte Williams. Welcome to Athens @CoachDee_UGA #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/27MhXCLzsm — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 17, 2023

Reports swirling that Donte Williams has left the program. Nothing confirmed yet, but this will always be an all time moment 😂 Thank you and Fight On forever Coach! pic.twitter.com/CyINSO3tvT — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) December 16, 2023

Georgia hired USC DB Coach Donte Williams to replace Fran Brown: USC’s defense was real bad under Alex Grinch but… Williams is an elite recruiter AND his approach to coaching man-to-man aligns well with Georgia’s staff. Bad scheme can often overshadow a good coach. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) December 17, 2023

Thank you coach Donte Williams! Fight On. ✌️ — TrojanSeij ✌️🇵🇭🇯🇵🇺🇲 (@TrojanSeijo) December 16, 2023

Donte Williams gone to UGA… how do we feel about that Trojans??? Great recruiter but the DBs always seemed to be getting beat the past few seasons 🤷 — Sidelines – USC 🏴‍☠️ (@SSN_USC) December 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire