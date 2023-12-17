Advertisement

Reaction: Georgia hires new defensive backs coach

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired former USC Trojans defensive backs coach Donte Williams as the Dawgs’ latest defensive backs coach.

Williams replaces Fran Brown, who served as Georgia’s defensive backs coach in 2023. Fran Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse. Brown has already added a few Georgia football transfers this offseason and is building an impressive roster at Syracuse.

Donte Williams coached at USC from 2020 to 2023. He also has served as the cornerbacks coach at Arizona, Oregon, and Nebraska. USC’s defense has struggled recently, but defensive backs weren’t necessarily the issue for the Trojans. Additionally, Georgia has former defensive backs Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp on its coaching staff.

Here’s the reaction to Georgia hiring Donte Williams:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire