Reaction: Georgia DL Jonathan Jefferson enters transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking for help along the defensive line. Georgia defensive end Jonathan Jefferson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Georgia could lose Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson to the 2024 NFL draft, so Georgia may look to the transfer portal or junior college to add an experienced option along the defensive front.

Jonathan Jefferson signed with Georgia as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. Jefferson played high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman played in seven games in 2023. Jefferson recorded one tackle against Kentucky this season, but did not see a ton of snaps on a regular basis.

How did the media and some of Jefferson’s Georgia teammates react after the redshirt sophomore entered the transfer portal?

Transfer portal is chaos

Never seen anything like this portal season and it is about 9 hours old.. — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) December 4, 2023

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran weighs in

I feel this one frfr… love you dawg. Super proud of you and can’t wait to watch you shine uno🖤 https://t.co/KCgAdehfTG — Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (@SedrickVanPran) December 4, 2023

UGA DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

hurt me deeply brudda💯 Love you kid be great Uno!!!! https://t.co/LnnYMgGpbw — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (@TID9ine3) December 4, 2023

Georgia needs defensive linemen

Redshirt Sophomore DL Jonathan Jefferson announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/i3hEMCs3zd — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) December 4, 2023

Jefferson's announcement

Lots of names in the portal

College football players waiting in the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/b1X448Pygx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 4, 2023

Jefferson joins Darris Smith in the transfer portal

Georgia pass rusher Darris Smith also entered the transfer portal.

Smith and Jefferson’s likely departure means that Georgia will need to add some experience defensive line players.

