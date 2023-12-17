Advertisement

Reaction: Georgia Bulldogs WR transfers to Syracuse

James Morgan
·1 min read
Georgia Bulldogs freshman wide receiver Zeed Haynes is transferring to Syracuse. Haynes announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

Haynes is the second Georgia wide receiver to join former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse. Jackson Meeks also transferred to Syracuse.

Haynes, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver played in four games for Georgia, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining. Haynes originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Georgia. As a true freshman, Haynes caught one pass for 20 yards.

Here’s how the media reacted after Zeed Haynes transferred to Syracuse:

