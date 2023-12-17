Reaction: Georgia Bulldogs WR transfers to Syracuse

Georgia Bulldogs freshman wide receiver Zeed Haynes is transferring to Syracuse. Haynes announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

Haynes is the second Georgia wide receiver to join former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse. Jackson Meeks also transferred to Syracuse.

Haynes, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver played in four games for Georgia, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining. Haynes originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Georgia. As a true freshman, Haynes caught one pass for 20 yards.

Here’s how the media reacted after Zeed Haynes transferred to Syracuse:

Syracuse will have a Georgia vibe

Teammates Staying Teammates 🍊🍊 Former Georgia Bulldog WRs going from red to 🍊RANGE as Zeed Haynes(@ZeedHaynes) joins Jackson Meeks(@_7JMEEKS) at Syracuse as commits via the transfer portal. Haynes has 4yrs, Meeks has 1yr. #Syracuse #transferportal #Cuse #portal pic.twitter.com/vMQuXcrx62 — DT Sports Media (@CallDT) December 17, 2023

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith

Zeed Haynes joins Kyle McCord

Reunited with Fran Brown

Great Relationship with @FranBrownCuse who was his original recruiter at UGA- Philadelphia native coming back to the Northeast makes it easier for family to watch him play! This makes a lot of sense- and Zeed is BEAST!!! Orange Nation Lets welcome @ZeedHaynes! 🎯🍊#FRANchise https://t.co/bjTZ9cRbPk — Nick Aquino (@nickaquino0629) December 12, 2023

Haynes' commitment announcement

Syracuse welcomes Haynes

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire