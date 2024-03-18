Reaction: Georgia basketball opts in to the NIT

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team has made a postseason tournament for the first time since 2017. Georgia accepted an invitation to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) and hosts Xavier on Tuesday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Georgia-Xavier game will be televised on ESPN.

Several notable teams declined an invitation to the NIT including St. John’s, Oklahoma, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Ole Miss. Many of the teams that declined invitations were pushed off the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament after several teams, like ACC champion NC State and Pac-12 champion Oregon, ‘stole’ NCAA Tournament bids.

Georgia is one of the beneficiaries of these teams declining NIT invitations. Georgia finished the year as a No. 11 seed in the SEC. However, eight SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament and with Ole Miss declining an NIT invitation, Georgia was the second-best team in the SEC that did not make March Madness.

How did social media react to Georgia accepting an NIT bid after several top schools declined the opportunity?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire