Reaction: George Pickens wraps up impressive preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Pickens has generated some serious buzz throughout training camp and the NFL preseason.

The rookie wide receiver finished the preseason with eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Pickens additionally impressed as a blocker.

George Pickens looks healthy after suffering a torn ACL in the spring of 2021. He should be in for a big year. It will be fun to watch Pickens in the regular season.

George Pickens makes back shoulder catch

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky showed good chemistry with rookie wide receiver George Pickens in the Steelers’ final preseason game. Pickens finished Pittsburgh’s final preseason game with three catches for 35 yards.

Pickens' pancake block

George Pickens has already had multiple pancake blocks this preseason. Defensive backs better be prepared for his aggressive blocking.

George Pickens makes plays in opening preseason game

George Pickens got off to a fast start in the preseason after impressing throughout training camp. His touchdown is one of the top highlights of the NFL preseason.

All aboard the George Pickens hype train 🚂 @steelers pic.twitter.com/zZ09DzC14z — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2022

Reaction: What George Pickens has shown this preseason

George Pickens does not have to generate a ton of separation in order to make a catch.

George Pickens with a really nice back shoulder grab on that play. Knows how to play to leverage and has great sideline awareness. With his body control, Pickens is great at those balls. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 28, 2022

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger on Pickens

Brian Baldinger is impressed with George Pickens’ blocking ability. Additionally, Baldinger thinks that Pickens is worth paying attention to and is open frequently.

