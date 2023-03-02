Reaction to Detroit Red Wings' trade of Tyler Bertuzzi: 'Big gamble' by Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shoots during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

So long, Tyler Bertuzzi.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman continued his sell-off ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline, shipping one of the team's core players Thursday morning to the Boston Bruins in exchange for two more draft picks.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Bertuzzi and the Wings were far apart in contract negotiations, so Yzerman added to his stockpile of draft picks by getting Boston's 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-rounder.

Bertuzzi, a staple for the Wings before injuries began taking a toll the past few seasons, immediately becomes part of the Bruins' Stanley Cup chase (they're the runaway Presidents' Trophy favorite, 13 points ahead of second) escaping a Wings franchise that had never made the playoffs since he joined the team during the 2016-17 season.

Bertuzzi, 28, had four goals and 10 assists in 29 games with the Wings this season, but scored a career-high 30 goals last season.

Here's how folks are reacting to the deal:

The Hronek trade was a pretty good indication Yzerman is planning to build around his 18-22 year old core players and getting a first round pick for 28 year old Tyler Bertuzzi made a lot more sense than an extension at this point. — Brad Krysko WWP 🇺🇦 (@BradKrysko) March 2, 2023

Tyler Bertuzzi, acquired by BOS, is a playmaking winger. Scored a lot of goals last season but he's a passer first and foremost. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/j7205USr3y — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 2, 2023

As always, I would caution patience regarding Bertuzzi and Hronek being gone.



We don't know what Thursday and Friday hold, or the draft, or free agency.



There are larger plans in place. — George Malik (@georgemalik) March 2, 2023

Dylan Larkin near tears as he talks about how tough it is to lose Tyler Bertuzzi as teammate. Was traded to Boston Bruins this morning. pic.twitter.com/UYF7QN7rhc — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 2, 2023

Lalonde says that Hronek and Bertuzzi’s deals are just some of those that you can’t refuse #LGRW — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) March 2, 2023

First it was TJ Hockenson, then it was Saddiq Bey, and now it's Tyler Bertuzzi. All gone. Wild. pic.twitter.com/H8H70CemcB — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) March 2, 2023

I understand the #NHLBruins feel Tyler Bertuzzi can step up his game with this new opportunity to win a Cup but the trade was a risk given all the draft capital they gave up for someone who has had a ton of injuries and has seen a drop in production this season. Big gamble here. — Ian Cameron (@bobano) March 2, 2023

Gonna be cool when Larks is at a Cup Final game in a Bruins Bertuzzi jersey — supernintendo chalmers (@helmerroids) March 2, 2023

