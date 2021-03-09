Reaction to Detroit Lions-Kenny Golladay no franchise tag: The 'tank' is expedited

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
The Detroit Lions and Kenny Golladay are seemingly going their separate ways, after the team reportedly informed him Tuesday they won't be placing the franchise tag on him before the afternoon deadline.

"There isn’t a team more prepared to intelligently expedite a tank in the inaugural years of its new coaching staff, scapegoat the pieces in place, then compete immediately thereafter with five 1st-round picks (and Goff’s team-friendly void) ahead of the 2023 season," wrote one Twitter user.

The Lions are led by first-year general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Golladay joins an awesome class of free agent receivers, including Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin.

The Lions' lone receiver under contract: Second-year man Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick in 2020, who had 20 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

Here's how media and fans reacted to the news:

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions and Kenny Golladay: The 'tank' is expedited

