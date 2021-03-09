Reaction to Detroit Lions-Kenny Golladay no franchise tag: The 'tank' is expedited

The Detroit Lions and Kenny Golladay are seemingly going their separate ways, after the team reportedly informed him Tuesday they won't be placing the franchise tag on him before the afternoon deadline.

"There isn’t a team more prepared to intelligently expedite a tank in the inaugural years of its new coaching staff, scapegoat the pieces in place, then compete immediately thereafter with five 1st-round picks (and Goff’s team-friendly void) ahead of the 2023 season," wrote one Twitter user.

The Lions are led by first-year general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Golladay joins an awesome class of free agent receivers, including Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin.

The Lions' lone receiver under contract: Second-year man Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick in 2020, who had 20 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

Here's how media and fans reacted to the news:

I was for the tag, as a trade mechanism (getting something higher than a late 3 in 2022). But you can't trade him till he signs the tender, so he could control where he goes to some extent, or force you to wait till 2022 for compensation anyway https://t.co/yrKY6qKJ4Q — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 9, 2021

Hope Kenny Golladay lands with a QB who trusts him to win, even when covered



Golladay's 1.9 avg yards of separation in 2019 was the lowest in the league



Result? 116 targets, 65 receptions, 1,190 yards & 11 TDs



His 26 contested catches tied for 1st in the league. He's different — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 9, 2021

There isn’t a team more prepared to intelligently expedite a tank in the inaugural years of its new coaching staff, scapegoat the pieces in place, then compete immediately thereafter with five 1st-round picks (and Goff’s team-friendly void) ahead of the 2023 season. https://t.co/8BO1A0n16X — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) March 9, 2021

Never saw the logic in the Lions trying to franchise tag him in the midst of this rebuild and cap mess. Like if you had just filed for bankruptcy and you still wanted to go to Ruth's Chris on the reg https://t.co/Pqoyd6DZ43 — Chris Perfett (@chrisperfett) March 9, 2021

Folks really need to embrace that Detroit is going to be bad next season. But this time, it's at least part of a plan to build a team from the ground up. Paying Golladay $16M next year doesn't make sense during a rebuild. — Brandon Alisoglu (@BrandonAlisoglu) March 9, 2021

This doesn't surprise me. The Lions probably aren't going to be very active in FA this year. They're building for the long-term, so most signings will likely be smaller high-upside deals or players who were cut so they can get comp picks for Kenny Golladay and Romeo Okwara https://t.co/atDOldZtKu — ACAB (@DFF_Blizzard) March 9, 2021

