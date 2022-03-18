Reaction to Deshaun Watson trade shows the 2 different worlds of the NFL

Deshaun Watson is the Cleveland Browns' new starting quarterback.

After nearly a year-long standoff with the Houston Texans over a trade demand interrupted by a litany of sexual misconduct allegations, the Pro Bowl quarterback got pretty much everything he wanted. A trade to a team that becomes an instant contender with him under center. A contract that not only makes him the second-highest-paid player in NFL history, but is fully guaranteed to boot. The ability to act like it's business as usual.

The Browns, looking to move on from middling quarterback Baker Mayfield, were willing to give up three first-round draft picks and two additional picks for the right to trade for Watson, then gave the quarterback a record five-year, $230 million contract extension before he ever played a snap in Cleveland.

The whole situation is surreal in a way, with NFL teams clearly showing they could not care less about the allegations against Watson. The news that the quarterback would not have to face criminal charges basically functioned as a starter's pistol for his trade market, despite the 22 civil lawsuits still pending against Watson and a potential suspension from the NFL still looming.

The reaction to the Watson trade showed that many observers didn't feel the Watson allegations needed mentioning either, as several notable names were quick to congratulate Watson on his windfall, hype up the Browns for going all in and marvel at the spectacle of yet another big NFL move, as if it were any other big NFL move.

Maybe if they were communicating via a medium other than Twitter, in which they were allowed more than 280 characters to explain their feelings and contextualize their analysis, the Watson allegations would have been worth mentioning, but that's the nature of how fandom operates in 2022.

The #Browns were told they were out… but never stopped recruiting. Now, they get Deshaun Watson. WILD https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

One more note: #Browns are ready — RIGHT NOW — to win. Deshaun Watson wants to build a legacy as one of the greatest ever. Cleveland affords him the best opportunity to do so. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2022

David. Really the mf goat when it come to contracts !!! Congrats d Watson and @DavidMulugheta — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 18, 2022

The Browns have been laying in the weeds for QB Deshaun Watson for months—they've done their homework, and stuck with it through their "elimination" earlier this week. A game-changing acquisition. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

What a day to be a browns fan!!!!!! #Watson pic.twitter.com/GuOmNK7hOh — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) March 18, 2022

We were told Deshaun Watson didn’t love the cold. We were told he saw an easier path in the NFC. We were told he wanted a big city, and that he wanted to stay close to his family.



Everything we were told was moot. Deshaun Watson picked the roster he liked best: the #Browns’. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 18, 2022

Congratulations to my friends in the Cleveland media. They'll have a lot more fun dealing with Watson than they did with Mayfield. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 18, 2022

The #Browns went above and beyond to get Deshaun Watson. He’s getting a gigantic new contract that is fully guaranteed.



And the trade package going to Houston will be ENORMOUS.



That’s how plans change. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2022

Of course, there were quite a few NFL observers who couldn't see the move as anything other than the embrace of a player facing a litany of sexual misconduct allegations, contract and trade terms be damned. He might have avoided criminal charges, but to act as if he's an innocent man, as many were, comes with the implication a group of more than 20 women were collectively lying, which didn't sit well with this group.

More than a few Browns fans denounced the trade, but they were the minority.

After not playing last season and still facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, it says a lot about the NFL’s attitude toward QBs that the Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a brand new contract before the extension he signed in September 2020 has even started. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 18, 2022

Yep. And it also says a lot about the NFL’s attitude towards women. https://t.co/aifdujWYKv — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 18, 2022

how we cover this is gonna matter a lot. the Browns are going to be a great football team, which means the likelihood that the league/org/Deshaun will show any public remorse or contrition is plummeting. the court of NFL public opinion has often shown itself easily swayed by wins — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 18, 2022

Miss a year while dealing with 22 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, get rewarded with the trade you desire and a big ol' raise.



Never shocked, always disappointed. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 18, 2022

I already have Browns fans letting me know they are now ex-Browns fans. I’m sure the majority will be fine with this, but they will lose people. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 18, 2022

Jokes aside. I’m legitimately devastated by this. Crushed. Too much of my identity was tied up in the Browns. I want no part of Watson situation. I’m out and the whole thing made my body sink. I’m stunned and hurt. This is a bad decision the Browns made. Made numb by it. Sucks — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) March 18, 2022

Bye, Browns. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) March 18, 2022

The ways that people are reporting on and framing the Deshaun Watson trade are gross.



Haven’t seen any context about why he was available in first place. So much “sweepstakes” talk and very little about what it means that these franchises courted Watson in the first place. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 18, 2022

Twenty-two different women accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault. Twenty-two. https://t.co/J3ZtZuLnOe — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 18, 2022

I find pretty much every aspect of the Deshaun Watson saga disappointing tbh.



NFL teams talk about character a lot when it comes to QBs.



It's hard to reconcile that with the frenzied pursuit of Watson & the absolute boatload of money he's about to be handed. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 18, 2022

Cancel culture is when Aaron Rodgers complains about cancel culture and gets a $151 million contract extension and Deshaun Watson can get $230 million in the middle of almost two-dozen civil lawsuits for sexual harassment and assault. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) March 18, 2022

There was also one person happy to confront the Watson allegations from a pro-Watson angle, not a surprise considering his own legal situation has run almost parallel to Watson's: accused of sexual assault in 2021 and recently reported to have avoided criminal charges, while still facing a potential league suspension.

Trevor Bauer very much liked what he was seeing.

Congrats @deshaunwatson on the new contract! Can’t wait to watch you play again. Happy to see the @nfl and their franchises are allowing you to continue your career after all the BS and lies you’ve been through recently. Onward and upward. The game is more fun with you in it. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 18, 2022

Antonio Brown, who has had his own sexual assault allegations disregarded in the past, went even further. With Watson aboard, he saw the Browns as a potential destination.

Cleveland Antonio Browns



C-A-B — AB (@AB84) March 18, 2022