REACTION: College football world reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami

Zachary Neel
·3 min read
In this article:
Early on Monday morning, the rumors that Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal would be accepting the position with the Miami Hurricanes became official.

Cristobal informed his players of the decision at a meeting at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex at 7:45 a.m.

While we had a feeling that this was coming, it is still a massive story that will shift the balance of power in the college football world, most notably in the ACC where the Hurricanes will try to regain some power that has been lost over the past couple of decades.

For Oregon, it leaves them in a tough spot, where they are now searching for a new head coach and offensive coordinator while also dealing with the shift of power in the Pac-12 due to the Lincoln Riley hiring.

It’s safe to say that it was a busy morning on social media as the college football world reacted to the news. Here are some of the best tweets;

