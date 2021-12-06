REACTION: College football world reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami

Early on Monday morning, the rumors that Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal would be accepting the position with the Miami Hurricanes became official.

Cristobal informed his players of the decision at a meeting at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex at 7:45 a.m.

BREAKING: Mario Cristobal agrees to become next head coach for Miami Hurricanes

While we had a feeling that this was coming, it is still a massive story that will shift the balance of power in the college football world, most notably in the ACC where the Hurricanes will try to regain some power that has been lost over the past couple of decades.

For Oregon, it leaves them in a tough spot, where they are now searching for a new head coach and offensive coordinator while also dealing with the shift of power in the Pac-12 due to the Lincoln Riley hiring.

It’s safe to say that it was a busy morning on social media as the college football world reacted to the news. Here are some of the best tweets;

Meeting is over. Just watched Travis Dye and other players leave the building. Expect the announcement soon. https://t.co/cdRowJnxvp — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 6, 2021

the Mario Cristobal take Chauncey with you challenge — Dane (@danegado) December 6, 2021

@coach_cristobal @JessCristobaLLL Love u both. My brother has brought the best recruiting classes in Oregon history, won Pac 12 twice, won a Rose Bowl and beat Ohio State. Players matter and HE brings em. Been my guy from 1st time we met. Wish u the best. ✊🏽 #GoDucks🐥💚💛 — Chance Hudson (@Coach__Chance) December 5, 2021

Im not on the team and im hurt 🤣 i just love my school man — Jordon Scott (@Fat_Mac34) December 6, 2021

Remember the good times we had pic.twitter.com/ZpRZc950zM — The Flock Pod (@TheFlockPod) December 6, 2021

Someone that wouldn’t leave ✅

Someone with Pac-12 ties ✅

Someone that’s a fashion icon ✅ 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2c7drPRUBf — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) December 6, 2021

Believe #Oregon should go all in on Dave Aranda. Could be re-signing with Baylor, but nothing is done yet. He's very loyal to BU for giving him a shot, but he also could be a better long-term fit in Eugene. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2021

Calls you have to at least make: Aranda

Petersen

Kiffin

Sitake — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 6, 2021

Oregon vs Oklahoma in the Papa Went Out For A Pack Of Cigarettes Bowl — Cornbread Wilson (@IsaacMRosenthal) December 6, 2021

Mario to Miami thoughts pic.twitter.com/zBiiotFTvw — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) December 6, 2021

This does not jive with the “transparency” Mario suggested following the Pac12FCG. https://t.co/tOrEIlPN68 — Brandon Kamerman (@B_Kamerman) December 6, 2021

the West is fully open for USC https://t.co/s4eIfa7mzM — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 6, 2021

Ex-Oregon coach Mike Bellotti told @ActionNetworkHQ he would be Ducks' interim coach if asked in @valeroalamobowl vs. OU/Bob Stoops. “It would be fun for few weeks to be involved but they have (Tim) DeRuyter who’s been a head coach. Stoops & I like each other, respect each other” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 6, 2021

I feel bad for the Oregon players and recruits who bought all the way in with Cristobal and are now left hanging. My message to them is fear not… Oregon ALWAYS has good coaching and wins big. Stay the course. We always have the last laugh. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 6, 2021

Only way Chip happens is if you impost strict staffing rules, and go get top names like Dan Mullen as OC and Gary Patterson as DC then add A+ recruiters like Donte Williams https://t.co/GEFtz8al8F — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 6, 2021

