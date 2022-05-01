Reaction to Auburn’s bat flip against Tennessee

In this article:

No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) lost to No. 21 Auburn (31-13, 12-8 SEC), 8-6, Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee was one out away from winning game No. 2. The game was then tied 5-5 in the ninth inning when Bobby Peirce hit a three-run home run for Auburn.

Peirce flipped his bat after hitting the three-run home run. His bat rolled to Tennessee’s dugout. Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello picked up Peirce’s bat and tossed it in the direction of Auburn’s dugout.

Below is reaction to Peirce’s game-winning three-run home run and his bat flip.

Auburn evens the series with an 8-6 victory. Rubber game tomorrow at 1 p.m. Gonna need you out in full force #VolNation.#GBO // #Vols pic.twitter.com/IOb8b3epNF — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 1, 2022

THE BAT HIT A PERFECT BOUNCE RIGHT INTO TENNESSEE DUGOUT. THIS LEAGUEEEE pic.twitter.com/6izAYiuFWF — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) May 1, 2022

Vitello was pissed Auburn bat flipped. Hudson said pump the breaks. Spicyyyy pic.twitter.com/2VfOUCuAIx — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) May 1, 2022

Tennessee was mad Bobby Pierce flipped his bat after the homer? GTFOH The bat landed by the Tennessee dugout, Tony Vitello then threw the bat back at the Auburn dugout in the middle of the Auburn players. That’s what set things off. pic.twitter.com/isIYyoob8B — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) May 1, 2022

Tony Vitello politely returning Auburns bat after their go ahead homerun in the 9th. Good move or bad move? pic.twitter.com/R7lPI2p84R — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) May 1, 2022

Whoooo boy. Tony V didn’t like the bat flip and sends it back to the Auburn side and things are heated 👀👀👀 https://t.co/KXUrfqZyd2 — SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) May 1, 2022

Amazing move! Yes auburn won the game but Tennessee only has 4 loses on the year, don’t bat flip into their dugout like you’re a bad man when y’all lost 112-2 last night!! Tony Vitello for president https://t.co/4ya4xDxacV — logan fontenot (@loganfontenot9) May 1, 2022

No. 19 Auburn downs No. 1 Tennessee as Vols’ tempers flare after AU bat flip https://t.co/4x9AUJHIDE — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) May 1, 2022

T9 | Three run homer for Bobby Peirce and Auburn leads, 8-5.#GBO // #OTH // #BeatAuburn — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 1, 2022

You can add Bobby Peirce’s go-ahead HR in t9 in @AuburnBaseball’s 8-6 W @ No. 1 Tenn to list of memorable AU 3-R HR A few others David Ross walk-off 3R HR @ FSU in 97 Reg Creede Simpson 3R go-ahead HR in t9 vs Clemson in ‘10 Reg Steven Williams 3R walk-off HR @ GT in ‘19 Reg — Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) May 1, 2022

Auburn right fielder Bobby Peirce on Tennessee: We know we’re just as good a team as them. — Shawn (@ShawnFinchum) May 1, 2022

Bobby Peirce doing the postgame interview in the rubber eagle mask was phenomenal. 😆🦅 @AuburnBaseball @NextRoundLive pic.twitter.com/wfBv9lLnxK — Scott Forester (@ScottForesterTV) May 1, 2022

No. 19 Auburn beats No. 1 Tennessee 8-6 behind a dramatic 2-out, 3-run home run by Bobby Peirce in the T9. Tigers improve to 31-13 overall and 12-8 in the SEC, play rubber game Sunday at noon CT. — Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) May 1, 2022

Awesome comeback win for Auburn. And Tennessee players continue to talk crap after a loss. https://t.co/woLMtZWtSG — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) May 1, 2022

OH MY GODDDDDD BOBBY PEIRCE — Jacob Hillman (@JacobHillmanAU) May 1, 2022

BOBBY SAYS BUH-BYE!! 💣 Three-run shot to left for the lead!! pic.twitter.com/uwxWIZykSr — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 1, 2022

