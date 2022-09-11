Reaction: Alabama narrowly defeats Texas thanks to last second FG

James Morgan
The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the season as the national championship favorites. The Crimson Tide returned a lot of talent from a very good 2021 team. The 2022 Alabama team showed similarity to last year’s edition of the Crimson Tide in Saturday’s narrow win over Texas.

In 2021, quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide escaped with close wins over Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, and LSU. Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas wasn’t pretty, but ultimately the Crimson Tide prevailed thanks to a last second field goal from kicker Will Reichard.

Does Alabama deserve to be the top-ranked team in the country? A lot of folks will argue that Georgia should be No. 1 now.

Texas football played well, but just couldn’t make that one play to put away the Crimson Tide. Longhorns’ starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury early in the game. Texas limited Alabama’s offense to 374 total yards, but settled for a few too many field goals.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not happy with the Crimson Tide racking up 15 penalties for 100 yards. However, he was impressed with how Bryce Young performed when the game was on the line.

Here’s how social media reacted to Alabama’s close call against Texas:

Nick Saban unhappy after final seconds of the game

Is Texas back?

Key play from Alabama's tight win

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was clutch

Young’s performance helped Alabama win and caught the eye of NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

What it could have been

More funny reactions

Wild week of college football

Alabama and Texas bring big ratings

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

