Reaction: Alabama narrowly defeats Texas thanks to last second FG

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the season as the national championship favorites. The Crimson Tide returned a lot of talent from a very good 2021 team. The 2022 Alabama team showed similarity to last year’s edition of the Crimson Tide in Saturday’s narrow win over Texas.

In 2021, quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide escaped with close wins over Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, and LSU. Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas wasn’t pretty, but ultimately the Crimson Tide prevailed thanks to a last second field goal from kicker Will Reichard.

Does Alabama deserve to be the top-ranked team in the country? A lot of folks will argue that Georgia should be No. 1 now.

Texas football played well, but just couldn’t make that one play to put away the Crimson Tide. Longhorns’ starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury early in the game. Texas limited Alabama’s offense to 374 total yards, but settled for a few too many field goals.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not happy with the Crimson Tide racking up 15 penalties for 100 yards. However, he was impressed with how Bryce Young performed when the game was on the line.

Here’s how social media reacted to Alabama’s close call against Texas:

Nick Saban unhappy after final seconds of the game

Nick Saban, definitely not a fan of his player doing horns down after escaping with a win over Texas: pic.twitter.com/KNdKQU2Tsf — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 10, 2022

Is Texas back?

Texas went toe to toe with Bama in the trenches for 60 minutes. That’s the biggest clue that the Longhorns are likely moving in the right direction. — HornSports (@HornSports) September 10, 2022

WHAT A GAME! No. 1 Alabama escapes with a win over Texas 🐘 pic.twitter.com/y0qHkNYv9n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2022

Key play from Alabama's tight win

Texas was this close to beating Alabama pic.twitter.com/j1fMYmBARt — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was clutch

Young’s performance helped Alabama win and caught the eye of NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Bryce Young in the fourth quarter today: 15-of-19 passing, 136 yards and a touchdown. Texas defended Bama really well, but Young stepped up when it mattered. — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) September 10, 2022

What it could have been

Deleting my fleet of “Texas upsetting #1 Alabama” draft tweets pic.twitter.com/dc2zyszibo — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 10, 2022

More funny reactions

Sorry, Bama – the only team allowed to throw horns down after beating Texas in Austin by 1 pt is Kansas — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2022

Texas fans look away pic.twitter.com/YeIZvB2yJY — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

Wild week of college football

Today in college football so far: No. 1 Alabama hangs on for 20-19 win over Texas. No. 6 Texas A&M loses to App State at home. Iowa scored a touchdown. No. 8 Notre Dame loses to Marshall at home. No. 19 Wisconsin loses to Washington State at home. — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 10, 2022

Alabama and Texas bring big ratings

Today’s Big Noon Saturday matchup between Alabama and Texas was the most streamed regular season CFB or NFL game in @FOXSports history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jg5JZJYoli — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

