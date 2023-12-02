Reaction: Adonai Mitchell, Texas dominate in Big 12 championship’s first half
The Texas Longhorns are making their case to return to make the College Football Playoff. Texas is scoring at will in the first half against Oklahoma State.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, a Georgia transfer, has helped the Longhorns get off to an excellent start in the Big 12 championship game. Mitchell scored the game’s first touchdown and hauled in a 62-yard pass to set up another Texas touchdown.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has passed for over 350 yards and for four touchdown passes in the first half. Adonai Mitchell plays his best in the biggest games.
Here’s how social media reacted as Adonai Mitchell and Texas had a monster first half to take a 35-14 lead into halftime versus Oklahoma State.
Adonai Mitchell's touchdown
First to the house 🤘 @MoCityMitch
📺ABC
Where is Oklahoma State's defense?
Texas is averaging 9.9 yards per play, almost halftime.
Adonai Mitchell could be a first round draft pick
Adonai Mitchell being somewhat of an afterthought in the upcoming WR class speaks to how absurdly deep it’s going to be
Mithcell's big play
ADONAI MITCHELL HUGE PLAY!!! pic.twitter.com/mH0PHIKzbM
Texas fans love Mitchell
TOUCHDOWNNNNNNNNN
TEXASSSSSSSSSSS
ADONAI MITCHELL IS SO HIMMMM
This is not how you are suppossed to cover
LEAKED: Sources have forwarded Oklahoma State’s defensive gameplan sheet, illustrating what they planned with defensive backs today. pic.twitter.com/GwOdafhmfS
Texas makes quick work of Oklahoma State
One of the easiest drives of the year for Texas' offense. Four plays, 39 yards, 7-0 lead after the Ewers TD pass to Adonai Mitchell.
You love to see this happen
WE GOT A D-LINEMAN CATCHING TDS AND STRIKING THE HEISMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHqkga1ak5
Alabama is going to have to cheer for Florida State
Texas going for a “2014 Ohio State 59-0” level of closing statement
With an FSU win, and Alabama win, Committee will be forced to go No SEC
Texas could be on the outside looking in
Sarkisian dialing it up extremely well today.
Texas deserves a shot to play for it all.
Clearly a top four team.
If Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State when, the selection committee would have to pick the four undefeated conference champions to participate in the College Football Playoff (Washington is also undefeated).
Monster first half numbers for Texas
Halftime – Texas 35, OSU 14
Texas
QB Ewers – 23-of-31, 354 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
WR Mitchell – 3 catch, 78 yards, 1 TD
RB Blue – 6 carries, 26 yards (1 catch TD)
OSU
QB Bowman – 13-of-23, 126 yards, 2 TD, INT
WR Owens – 2 catch, 41 yard, TD
RB Gordon – 10 carry, 28 yards
