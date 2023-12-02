Advertisement

Reaction: Adonai Mitchell, Texas dominate in Big 12 championship’s first half

James Morgan
The Texas Longhorns are making their case to return to make the College Football Playoff. Texas is scoring at will in the first half against Oklahoma State.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, a Georgia transfer, has helped the Longhorns get off to an excellent start in the Big 12 championship game. Mitchell scored the game’s first touchdown and hauled in a 62-yard pass to set up another Texas touchdown.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has passed for over 350 yards and for four touchdown passes in the first half. Adonai Mitchell plays his best in the biggest games.

Here’s how social media reacted as Adonai Mitchell and Texas had a monster first half to take a 35-14 lead into halftime versus Oklahoma State.

Adonai Mitchell's touchdown

Where is Oklahoma State's defense?

Adonai Mitchell could be a first round draft pick

Mithcell's big play

Texas fans love Mitchell

This is not how you are suppossed to cover

Texas makes quick work of Oklahoma State

You love to see this happen

 

Alabama is going to have to cheer for Florida State

Texas could be on the outside looking in

If Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State when, the selection committee would have to pick the four undefeated conference champions to participate in the College Football Playoff (Washington is also undefeated).

Monster first half numbers for Texas

