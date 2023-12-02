Reaction: Adonai Mitchell, Texas dominate in Big 12 championship’s first half

The Texas Longhorns are making their case to return to make the College Football Playoff. Texas is scoring at will in the first half against Oklahoma State.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, a Georgia transfer, has helped the Longhorns get off to an excellent start in the Big 12 championship game. Mitchell scored the game’s first touchdown and hauled in a 62-yard pass to set up another Texas touchdown.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has passed for over 350 yards and for four touchdown passes in the first half. Adonai Mitchell plays his best in the biggest games.

Here’s how social media reacted as Adonai Mitchell and Texas had a monster first half to take a 35-14 lead into halftime versus Oklahoma State.

Adonai Mitchell's touchdown

Where is Oklahoma State's defense?

Texas is averaging 9.9 yards per play, almost halftime. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 2, 2023

Adonai Mitchell could be a first round draft pick

Adonai Mitchell being somewhat of an afterthought in the upcoming WR class speaks to how absurdly deep it’s going to be — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) December 2, 2023

Mithcell's big play

Texas fans love Mitchell

TOUCHDOWNNNNNNNNN TEXASSSSSSSSSSS ADONAI MITCHELL IS SO HIMMMM — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) December 2, 2023

This is not how you are suppossed to cover

LEAKED: Sources have forwarded Oklahoma State’s defensive gameplan sheet, illustrating what they planned with defensive backs today. pic.twitter.com/GwOdafhmfS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2023

Texas makes quick work of Oklahoma State

One of the easiest drives of the year for Texas' offense. Four plays, 39 yards, 7-0 lead after the Ewers TD pass to Adonai Mitchell. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 2, 2023

You love to see this happen

WE GOT A D-LINEMAN CATCHING TDS AND STRIKING THE HEISMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHqkga1ak5 — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023

Alabama is going to have to cheer for Florida State

Texas going for a “2014 Ohio State 59-0” level of closing statement With an FSU win, and Alabama win, Committee will be forced to go No SEC — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 2, 2023

Texas could be on the outside looking in

Sarkisian dialing it up extremely well today. Texas deserves a shot to play for it all. Clearly a top four team. — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 2, 2023

If Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State when, the selection committee would have to pick the four undefeated conference champions to participate in the College Football Playoff (Washington is also undefeated).

Monster first half numbers for Texas

Halftime – Texas 35, OSU 14 Texas

QB Ewers – 23-of-31, 354 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

WR Mitchell – 3 catch, 78 yards, 1 TD

RB Blue – 6 carries, 26 yards (1 catch TD) OSU

QB Bowman – 13-of-23, 126 yards, 2 TD, INT

WR Owens – 2 catch, 41 yard, TD

RB Gordon – 10 carry, 28 yards — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2023

