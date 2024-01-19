Reacting to Yahoo Sports’ SEC football stadium rankings

Yahoo Sports recently ranked all the Southeastern Conference football stadiums from one to 10, excluding the bottom four.

The rankings were chosen based on the SEC as presently constructed, so apologies to fans of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, you all will have to wait until August to be included.

Yahoo was very judicious with its choice of who to leave out. Two teams hail from the SEC East and two from the West. Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt were left on the outside looking in.

Therefore, if you’re a fan of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Kroger Field, Davis Wade Stadium or FirstBank Stadium, you likely have an axe to grind with Yahoo Sports, not us. For what it’s worth though, they weren’t necessarily wrong.

In descending order, let’s find out where Texas A&M‘s Kyle Field in Aggieland ranks among the best conference in college football.

No. 10: Faurot Field

The home of 1-of-3 Tigers in the SEC, Mizzou, rightfully sits at the bottom of the list as the least desirable Tigers stadium in the SEC.

No. 9: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Lane Kiffin may be turning the Rebels into a formidable foe but Ole Miss‘ home stadium isn’t notable other than being the alma mater of Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

No. 8: Williams-Brice Stadium

One could argue that the home of the Gamecocks is the best college stadium in the Tar Heel state… Yeah, I said it.

No. 7: Jordan Hare Stadium

Like the filling of an Oreo, Auburn‘s home stadium appropriately sits between Mizzou and LSU among Tigers teams on this countdown list.

No. 6: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

The Gators‘ stadium hasn’t been notable since the Swamp Kings called it home.

No. 5: Bryant-Denny Stadium

To be honest, I was surprised that Alabama‘s home stadium wasn’t ranked higher. The Crimson Tide usually have that place rocking but we’ll see what it looks and sounds like following the departure of Nick Saban.

No. 4: Sanford Stadium

Would the Bulldogs‘ stadium be ranked so high five years ago before they won back-to-back national championships? Probably not.

No. 3: Tiger Stadium

LSU‘s stadium is so iconic that it’s the only team of the three in the SEC that uses its mascot in the home field’s name. Not much better than a late-night game in the Bayou.

No. 2: Neyland Stadium

Tennesee‘s home field being the penultimate place on this list was shocking to me. I wouldn’t even consider it in the top five in the SEC.

No. 1: Kyle Field

Only one place in the SEC is “Home of the 12th Man.” No matter how talented the Aggies are in a given season, Texas A&M fans show up in droves.

The renovation of Kyle Field nearly a decade ago following the madness of Johnny Football solidified itself as the best place to watch a game in the SEC and arguably all of college football. In 2022, the Aggies’ athletic department announced the addition of 23 premium suites, giving even the wealthiest football fans a fun space to watch games.

Great job Yahoo Sports, you nailed the top pick.

