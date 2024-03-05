Advertisement

Reacting to USC QB Caleb Williams' explanation about not participating in medicals, pass drills

NBC Sports Chicago

On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Bears insider Josh Schrock, Mark Grote and Sean Hammond join Laurence Holmes to recap what they heard at the NFL Combine. Grote talks about the importance of talking to Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine

Reacting to USC QB Caleb Williams' explanation about not participating in medicals, pass drills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago