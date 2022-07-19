Reacting to Top 10 highest-rated WRs in 'Madden NFL 22' 'NFL Total Access'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel take a look at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders. The team added new head coach Josh McDaniels and star wideout Davante Adams, yet many are predicting this team to finish last in an absolutely loaded AFC West. Charles & Dan explain why this Raiders team should be taken seriously. Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.