Reacting to Uvalde, Kaepernick's Raider workout, fixing the Pro Bowl & 20 minutes with George Kittle

We open this week's podcast with heavy hearts after the tragic massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young and do their best to wrap their minds around another senseless mass shooting in America.

Diving into football, Charles & Shalise discuss two topics coming out of Nevada. First, Colin Kaepernick participated in a very real workout for the Las Vegas Raiders today. We explain why even if Kaepernick isn't in silver & black this fall, this workout could open the floodgates for other teams to come calling. (13:45)

Next, they discuss the hearing today in former Raiders coach Jon Gruden's suit against the NFL. Charles explains why the NFL took a pair of legal Ls in this court proceeding. (24:45)

Afterwards, Shalise discusses the number of diversity initiatives the NFL launched this week and how they seem like an acknowledgement of the Brian Flores lawsuit. (30:00)

Later, Charles & Shalise discuss the conflicting reports about NFL owners being unhappy with Daniel Snyder, possibly to the point of getting enough votes to oust him from the league. (36:15)

Wrapping up the first conversation, they try to come up with ideas to fix the Pro Bowl after Roger Goodell made a statement earlier in the week portending its demise. (42:40)

Finally, Charles welcomes San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle onto the show to talk about the second year of Tight End University, Deebo Samuel's contract status, Mike McDaniel leaving for the Miami Dolphins and the never ending QB controversy in the Bay Area. (57:10)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

