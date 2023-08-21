Reacting to three Boston Celtics hot takes about new players

Reacting to bold Boston Celtics predictions for the 2023-24 NBA season involving signings and trades from the 2023 NBA offseason, the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast got together to take the temperature of a trio of Boston hot takes.

The duo react to takes on how much playing time reserve floor general Dalano Banton will garner in his first season wearing green and white, whether oft-injured Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis can earn himself an All-Star nod playing for the Celtics this season, and if Boston’s No. 38 pick of the 2023 NBA draft Jordan Walsh can get himself onto the league’s All-Rookie team for the 2023-23 season.

To hear what they had to say about Banton, Walsh, and Porzingis can actually achieve such lofty expectations with Boston in their first season playing for the Celtics.

