Reacting to Stetson Bennett’s performance in preseason Week 2

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett had a strong NFL preseason debut last week. Bennett, who was the 128th pick of the 2023 NFL draft, followed up last week’s game with a more up-and-down performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders defeat the Los Angeles Rams 34-17. Stetson Bennett played the majority of the game once again.

Bennett completed 15 of 24 passes and threw for 142 passing yards. Bennett threw a costly pick-six, but bounced back and ran for a touchdown later in the game.

What were the top plays from Stetson Bennett’s performance? Who was to blame for his interception?

The good; Stetson Bennett runs in for touchdown

1️⃣3️⃣ zoomin' in for 6️⃣! 📺 @ABC7 + the Rams app pic.twitter.com/ALqfv4h2kl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

The bad: Rams lose another preseason game

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is notorious for not playing starters in the preseason, so a preseason loss is par for the course for Los Angeles. The Raiders played their starters for part of the game and the Rams did not.

The Rams lost to the Raiders 34-17. Through two weeks, Bennett has completed 32 of 53 pass attempts for 333 passing yards. Bennett has two total touchdowns and one interception. NFL preseason is more about guys getting experience and used to the speed of the game than teams using their whole playbooks.

The ugly: Bennett throws pick-six

There was some miscommunication between Bennett and his intended receiver. Bennett took the blame for the interception after the game.

That was completely my fault. I thought that he was going to run a different route than he did and anticipated it and he ran the one that was called and I threw the one that wasn’t and I paid for it.

Bennett is a rookie and is still adjusting to the his new offensive system and the changing group of wide receivers in Los Angeles. However, it is hard to win in the NFL if the quarterback turns the ball over.

More good: Bennett completes pass over the middle to tight end

Where the backup quarterback race stands

Stetson Bennett is competing with Brett Rypien for the backup quarterback role behind Matthew Stafford. Rypien, who is 27, has played in eight NFL games and thrown 130 passes in his career. He is more experienced than Bennett and has not seen as much action this preseason. Perhaps he will see more snaps in preseason Week 3.

Rams Wire debates why the Rams are giving Bennett so much more playing time.

The Rams are clearly trying to get a longer look at Bennett than they are Rypien, which could mean one of two things: Bennett is entrenched as Matthew Stafford’s backup and is just getting as many reps as he can, or Rypien is ahead of him so the Rams are simply trying to give Bennett some experience.

Bennett, a who was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will at the very least make Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Sean McVay on Stetson Bennett's performance

"I thought he made a couple unbelievable throws….but he's a young player. He’s continuing to learn. It’s very regulated with a lot of the things that we're doing." McVay on Stetson Bennett performance during week 2 preseason game — East Coast Rams Pod (@EastCoastRams) August 20, 2023

