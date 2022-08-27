Reacting to Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern: Year Five and Frost is still clueless

I’m going to be honest with you, when Scott Frost was hired as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2018, I never thought I would write these words, but after today’s 31 to 28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, I’m left with no choice. It’s time for Nebraska football to move on from this head coach and coaching staff. Scott Frost has failed at his job.

No Big Ten coach in their fifth year on the sideline should be so clearly and effortlessly outcoached. No coach with over a decade of Power Five football experience should be over his head to this degree. Pat Fitzgerald and his staff put on a coaching clinic in Dublin and showed just how clueless Frost and his staff truly are when it comes to managing a football team on game day.

The same mistakes each and every game, each and every year. No respect for the football on offense. The defense always has the ability to give a big play at the worst possible time due to players not being prepared properly. Second-half adjustments don’t exist (did you notice any in Dublin?). But most of all, the unnecessary risks that consistently put this team behind the 8-ball.

An onside kick when up 11 in a game where you have all the momentum is an all-time “what the heck are you thinking” coaching decision. I feel at times like I’m watching my nephew play Madden Football. How can a college football coach with experience as a player, assistant, and head coach have absolutely no feel for a football game? It’s just stunning how lost he looks on the sideline every Saturday. And please spare me the argument, “if it fails, he’ll get crushed, but if it worked, you would have praised him.” No, I wouldn’t have because it was just plain dumb. There’s no advanced statistics or game theory that would support that onside kick call.

Nebraska attempts an onside kick with an 11-point lead. pic.twitter.com/DlOPkwuNpB — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 27, 2022

I don’t want to hear about the 2023 recruiting class. I don’t want to read about the transfer portal and all the difference makers the Huskers were able to bring in to turn things around this season. I don’t want to see the experts on TV talk about how a new offensive coaching staff will help reinvent the Husker football program. Year in and year out, this staff has shown they don’t know how to get out of their own way. You are what your record is, and Scott Frost has a record of 15-30 at Nebraska. That’s 45 games as a head coach, and I’ll say it here, and now, I don’t need to see number 46.

I’ll be the first to tell you I drank all the kool-aid this season. I really bought into all of it. I thought the changes would make a difference. I thought new coaches and new players could help turn things around. I convinced myself that everything was going to be ok. I was a man crawling through the desert looking for a drink of water, and I convinced myself the mirage was real. I’m as angry at myself as I am by everything else. How could I have been so careless? I should’ve known better. Just because I want something to be true doesn’t mean it is true.

They say every good athletic director has a list of names that he keeps in a drawer, should he ever need to replace one of his coaches. Let’s hope Athletic Director Trev Alberts knows where that list is, and let’s hope it’s updated. He’ll be needing it sooner rather than later.

That onside kick call is going to keep Scott awake tonight — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) August 27, 2022

“I made the (onside) call,” Frost said. “So it’s on me. I thought if we got it, we could end the game.” — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost says, in hindsight, he wouldn’t have made the onside kick decision. Thought if Nebraska gets it, it closes it out then. Wanted to be aggressive. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 27, 2022

Frost in the postgame: "Thought we won the match physically last year. We didn't win it today. I'm surprised by that…" "You got to win in this business, to keep your job. That's the way it is…" — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 27, 2022

Scrolling through here, it's like last year in Champaign all over again. Same movie? It doesn't even matter. The looks on the faces of Nebraska fans in the elevator here at the stadium said it all: Just make it stop. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 27, 2022

Longest Nebraska season ever? — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) August 27, 2022

My report card for Nebraska’s 31-28 loss to NW. https://t.co/Y4COsQAXAB — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 27, 2022

Nebraska loses and all I can think about is how the mall security guy from “Better Call Saul” must feel about it. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) August 27, 2022

FINAL: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28. Offense flashed early but faded late. Head-scratching special teams decision. Game-sealing interception bounces off a receiver’s hands. Same old movie, new cast? — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) August 27, 2022

Here are my instant takes from Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland:https://t.co/g57tYFqSBE — Abby Barmore (@Abby_Barmore) August 27, 2022

I still can’t believe Nebraska did that onside kick. Give Scott Frost a little momentum and he says fuck it let’s go crazy — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2022

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1563623887299960833

NEBRASKA IS PICKED OFF. NORTHWESTERN WINS IN DUBLIN.

pic.twitter.com/HplDs5WVea — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 27, 2022

Nebraska has blown a double digit lead twice in this game. Tough times for Scott Frost (the guy who passed on Joe Burrow) pic.twitter.com/271zGDkLsh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 27, 2022

Nebraska went TD, forced fumble, immediate TD to go up 28-17. Then surprise onside that surprised no one. NW won 31-28. Good job. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 27, 2022

Nebraska falls to Northwestern 31-28. The Cornhuskers are the first Power 5 team to lose 9 consecutive 1-score games since Iowa State did so from 2014-16. Since hiring Scott Frost in 2018, the Huskers are 5-21 in 1-score games. That's the worst record in FBS over that span. pic.twitter.com/FjQzALh6EC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2022

There’s something that feels just so wrong about this. People in Nebraska show up, every time, root hard, know their football, and pour emotion into it. Why do they deserved to be stabbed in the gut, time after time after time? It’s the opposite of sports poetry. — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) August 27, 2022

Is this a rerun I’m watching? I’m sure I’ve seen this before. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) August 27, 2022

Not being the offensive play-caller gives you much more time to think about things like an onside kick with a double-digit lead. #Huskers — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) August 27, 2022

Why did Nebraska lose this game? pic.twitter.com/Pe2dwLSIr7 — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) August 27, 2022

Irish reporter asks if Frost would consider stepping down at some point. “No, I love the guys.” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost will figure it out by Year 6. Have to give him more time — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2022

