Reacting to Michigan State football's loss to Maryland
Graham Couch and Chris Solari react to Michigan State's 31-9 loss to Maryland at Spartan Stadium, Sept. 23, 2023 in East Lansing.
Graham Couch and Chris Solari react to Michigan State's 31-9 loss to Maryland at Spartan Stadium, Sept. 23, 2023 in East Lansing.
Tucker is suspended without pay after allegations of sexual harassment and it's difficult to see him ever returning to the Michigan State sideline.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
On Sunday, it was hard to differentiate between the present and the past the Jets insisted all week they were leaving behind them.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.