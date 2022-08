Associated Press

Joe Flacco and the New York Jets' starting offense were far from sharp against the New York Giants. Flacco threw a pick-6 and the Jets' offensive starters mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory in the teams' preseason finale Sunday. “You could see this was a necessary evil to get these guys out on the football field so they could play together,” coach Robert Saleh said.