Reacting to the Indiana Pacers booting the Boston Celtics from the in-season tournament

The Boston Celtics had a disappointing exit from the NBA’s new in-season tournament, with a 122-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the quarterfinals on Monday night. The defeat highlighted recurring issues for the Celtics, particularly their struggles in the game’s third quarter, which have plagued them throughout the season.

Despite a promising first half and a competitive, intense vibe coming from both sides, the Celtics faltered in key moments late in the game. It allowed the Pacers to seize control just when their momentum began to pick up, a sequence that saw Jaylen Brown foul Tyrese Halliburton on a 3-point play, followed by a dunk from former Celtic Aaron Nesmith to seal the deal.

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House, Chris Mannix, Brian Scalabrine, Drew Carter and Amina Smith linked up after the loss on “Postgame Live” to talk it over.

