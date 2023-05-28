Reacting to ESPN’s rankings of the Top 75 quarterbacks in CFB since 2000

Sports debates are a very tricky game due to how highly subjective they are, especially when you get into debating players and their careers. As fans, it is very difficult to deliver an opinion without bias as we tend to let emotion be the driving force of our decisions. For example, how many Sooners fans do you know who advocate for Vince Young to be considered the greatest quarterback ever? I would imagine the answer is none, and if it’s not, I’d love to meet that person.

What also makes the debates so fascinating is there are so many tiny details that make up the argument. We each value different criteria in our quarterbacks. Did they win a Heisman Trophy? Did they win a national title? What conference did they play in? What kind of skill position players did he have around him? Who was on the coaching staff? How many years did he start? How many times did he beat his biggest rival?

ESPN ranked their top 75 quarterbacks since 2000, and five former Alabama signal-callers made the list.

67. AJ McCarron (2010-2013)

People mostly associate the earlier Alabama teams with a stifling defense and a powerful run game, but AJ McCarron was a big part of the Tide’s early success. McCarron was the first quarterback to win back-to-back BCS titles and rewrote the history books in Tuscaloosa. He finished his career with 9,019 passing yards, 77 TD, 15 INT. I think this ranking is pretty fair.

38. Mac Jones (2017-2020)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Despite only spending one year as a starter, Mac Jones had one of the best seasons of all time, leading the Tide to a perfect season and a national title victory while completing an NCAA record 78.4% of his passes. Jones is also the NCAA record holder in yards per attempt with 11.0 YPA. Jones only started 17 games for the Tide, but appeared in 30, posting career totals of 6,126 yards, 56 TD, 7 INT. If he had played for multiple years he would have certainly been higher on this list, but due to it really only being a year I don’t think this ranking is too far off.

25. Jalen Hurts (2016-2018, 2019 Oklahoma)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

They will create a ’30 for 30′ documentary on Jalen Hurts one day because his career was unlike anything we have ever seen. From leading the Tide to a national title appearance as a true freshman, to being replaced in a different national title game by Tua Tagovailoa as a sophomore, to finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up with Oklahoma as a senior. Between the two schools, he posted 9,477 yards, 80 TD, 20 INT, and made the college football playoffs all four years. As a college quarterback, this ranking is accurate for Hurts, but he is quickly becoming one of the best young QBs in the NFL.

21. Tua Tagovailoa (2017-2019)

This is the first one I really disagree with. When Tua Tagovailoa took over as QB1 in Tuscaloosa, the offense was scoring points on virtually every drive and was unlike anything we had ever seen in the SEC. Of their first 61 drives in the 2018 season, Alabama scored on 46 of them with 41 coming from touchdowns. Tua is one of the most accurate collegiate quarterbacks of all time and certainly belongs in the top 15. Two national title appearances with a victory in one, but never getting the Heisman Trophy was the lone knock on his resume.

No. 19 Bryce Young (2020-2022)

This is where I am not sure if it comes with the bias of being an Alabama fan, but I don’t understand how Young is so low on the list. Granted he’s now in the conversation with guys like Matt Leinart and Andrew Luck who were both all-time greats, but so is Young. Young battered up the 2021 Georgia defense badly in the SEC Championship game en route to a victory and would have done it again in the national title if not for injuries to John Metchie III and Jameson Williams. Young earned the Heisman Trophy for that season, but his efforts in 2022 were even more impressive as it felt like he constantly carried a below-average Alabama offense. In three years of college play, Young posted 8,356 passing yards, 80 TD, and 12 INT.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire