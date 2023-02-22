Reacting to Eagles fan's viral Super Bowl LVII tattoo gone wrong 'NFL Total Access'

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move. Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, [more]
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington. Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only [more]
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
Pro Football Focus estimates it would take a first and a fourth-round pick to acquire Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Andrew Callahan and Khari Thompson discuss whether or not they'd make the deal for the Patriots.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Ryan Poles is bringing back a depth player on the interior offensive line.
Detroit Lions last used the franchise tag in 2018, when they tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah to keep him from testing free agency.
LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, playing for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and McCoy says Reid was the reason for the Chiefs’ offensive success. Asked about Bieniemy moving on to become offensive coordinator of the Commanders, McCoy said on FS1 that Bieniemy was riding Reid’s coattails in [more]
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
The New York Jets' recruiting pitch to free-agent quarterback Derek Carr reportedly included a pretty ridiculous statement.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
It goes without saying that the 2023 NFL season is a big one for Trey Lance.
Many experts are projecting the Patriots will target the wide receiver position with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a roundup of recent mock drafts, including from our own Phil Perry.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
In his first public comments about the upcoming opt-out decision, Max Scherzer told SNY that the Mets have answered many of the initial questions he had about staying with the team for three years.