Reacting to DeMar DeRozan-Clippers and Zach LaVine-76ers rumors

By the time the 2024-25 season starts, the Chicago Bulls roster could look a lot different than it does now. They have the potential to make a ton of different moves this summer, and it would make a ton of sense for them to start planning for the future, rebuilding around Coby White, who looks like a star in the making.

Over the last few weeks, multiple rumors have surfaced regarding the Bulls’ current stars leaving Chicago for other teams. Zach LaVine has been connected to the Philadelphia 76ers in trade rumors, and DeMar DeRozan has been linked to the LA Clippers in free agency rumors.

The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently discussed these two ideas and what they would mean for the Bulls moving forward.

If the Bulls want to commit to a new rebuild with White at the helm, getting rid of LaVine and letting DeRozan walk make sense as two of the first steps in the process.

