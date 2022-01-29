Reacting to Brian Daboll as Giants head coach, potential OC and DC candidates | The Tailgate

On this special episode of the Tailgate, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano is joined by The Ringer/Spotify's Danny Heifetz and John Jastremski to discuss and react to the Giants announcing Bills OC Brian Daboll as their new head coach. Daboll joins GM Joe Schoen from the Bills and has the guys wondering if Daboll will bring any more names over from Buffalo to fill their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator vacancies. Did the Giants get it right or will the be back where they started in two years? Find out what the guys think of the new hire. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s football series that focuses on conversations football fans are having across social media along with reactions and insights from New York Jets and NY Giants players, coaches and NFL insiders.