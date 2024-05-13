Reacting to the Boston Celtics winning Game 2 vs. the Cavs

How did you react to the Boston Celtics winning Game 3 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this past Saturday (May 11) night?

When it came to the Celtics, they relished the victory. “Tonight was a great test, an opportunity for us to come out and respond, and play better and harder,” said star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum to the media after the win to the Associated Press, hinting at the sting of Boston’s Game 2 loss on their own home court of TD Garden. “There was a purpose behind every play. We did a good job communicating our actions.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis shared their own reactions to the win postgame. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire