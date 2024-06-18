Reacting to the Boston Celtics winning Banner 18

Exactly 16 years from the game that won the Boston Celtics their 17th banner, the Celtics have done it again with a 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks to win their league-record, long sought-after Banner 18.

Closing out the series on their own home floor of TD Garden this past Monday (June 17) evening, the Celtics, their fans, and the wider NBA world reacted to the coronation of this team after so many near misses. To talk it all over after the final buzzer had sounded, the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, convened on their most recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire