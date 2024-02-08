Reacting to the Boston Celtics trading forXavier Tillman, Sr.

The Boston Celtics have traded for Memphis Grizzlies reserve big man Xavier Tillman, Sr., sending the Grizzlies backup wing Lamar Stevens and a pair of second round draft picks for his contract. The deal should help the Celtics solidify their frontcourt rotation and allow Boston to rest their main bigs Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford more during the league’s stretch run as the team gears up for the 2024 postseason.

It also gives the Celtics a bench player in the frontcourt who offers a different sort of look than two way big man Neemias Queta or reserve center Luke Kornet. But what else do we know about Tillman’s game and how it compliments how Boston plays?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” talk over the trade as soon as they heard the deal had gone down (and before work broke of the Stevens inclusion).

Check out the clip above to hear their reactions.

