Reacting to the Boston Celtics sweeping the Indiana Pacers

When the Boston Celtics got done knocking off the Indiana Pacers 105-102 in Game 4 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (May 27) night, their reaction was evident for the world to see.

Immediate, palpable joy, relief, and elation all rolled up into one invisible Red Auerbach victory cigar manifesting in the smiles of elation on their faces. But what was YOUR reaction to the series-clinching win for the Celtics? Hope? Happiness? Hunger for Banner 18, like Al Horford was speaking postgame? Or frustration in knowing that we have more than a week to wait to see them back in the court for the finals?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, shared their own reaction to the sweep on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire