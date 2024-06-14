Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 win of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have a 3-0 series lead in the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks after a Game 3 win at American Airlines Arena this past Wednesday (June 12) night, but they did not win on star power alone.

The importance of team play made it possible, and that was not lost on Boston point guard Derrick White, even as he noted that the Jays are the engine of the vehicle. “The strength of this team is the team,: said White. “But we understand that (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), they are our guys, and they are going to make big plays, and they are going to make the right play.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis took a close look at the win postgame. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire