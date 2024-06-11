Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 finals win vs. the Dallas Mavericks

In the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown admitted that the crowd’s reaction to their play was not only better than in Game 1 after his admonishments to such an end, but also helped to power Boston to a win.

“I thought it was great,” said Brown to the media postgame. “In moments where we gained some momentum, that helped us get over the hump. So tonight we came out, we didn’t shoot the ball well. We were a little flat, but I felt like the crowd helped us stay in the game.”

The CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell reacted to the Celtics’ 105-98 win over the Mavericks as well.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the key finals victory for Boston.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire